Huskers place walk-on lineman Nouredin Nouili on scholarship

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili is the latest Nebraska walk-on to earn a scholarship.
Nebraska moved Nouili into the starting lineup against Northwestern and awarded him a scholarship this week. Scott Frost said Thursday that Nouili has been "one of the best guys we’ve had” since he became a starter.
Nouili graduated from Norris High School as a foreign exchange student from Germany. He started his college career at Colorado State, but after eight games with the Rams he decided to transfer and walked on at Nebraska.
Since then, he’s followed the same path as several teammates. For example, Luke Reimer and Jaquez Yant joined the Huskers as walk-ons but fought their way up the depth chart and into Nebraska’s scholarship count.
Frost told Nouili about the scholarship during a practice this week.
“It’s been such a big part of this program,” Frost said. “Anytime we have somebody that’s playing and earning it, we want to take care of those guys. He’s another one in a long line of (walk-on) guys that are helping Nebraska."
» The Huskers can’t help but stare upward at the construction workers dangling 300 feet high as they construct the new athletic facility funded by Nebraska’s Go B1G project.
For one, the high-wire act represents an important tool for Nebraska’s path to prominence. As Frost said during the project’s announcement ceremony two years ago, the Huskers’ current facilities are good. But when it's finished, their facilities will be the best.
On the other hand, Frost can’t fathom working so far off the ground.
“I’m not scared of a lot,” Frost said. “But heights don’t do it for me.”
» Nebraska’s longest punt return of the season came last week, and it gained 11 yards. That’s progress for a Nebraska team that struggled to field punts earlier this season, but Frost would like to see the Huskers turn their return game into more of a weapon going forward.
“Oliver (Martin) has done a great job catching it,” Frost said. “I’d like to see us be a little more aggressive on the returns.”
» After weeks of inconsistent reps, wide receivers Zavier Betts and Omar Manning started against Purdue.
Both Betts and Manning arrived at Nebraska before the 2020 season, which Frost said impacted their development. And both players have battled nagging injuries that limited their practice reps this season.
But after two good weeks of practice between Minnesota and Purdue, Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick decided Betts and Manning were ready for more responsibility. And with their big-play ability, they see a “bright future” for both players.
“They both have been doing a good job of showing up, being there, working hard in practice,” Frost said. “When you do those things, talent usually shows you something.”