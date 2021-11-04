Huskers place walk-on lineman Nouredin Nouili on scholarship

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili is the latest Nebraska walk-on to earn a scholarship.

Nebraska moved Nouili into the starting lineup against Northwestern and awarded him a scholarship this week. Scott Frost said Thursday that Nouili has been "one of the best guys we’ve had” since he became a starter.

Nouili graduated from Norris High School as a foreign exchange student from Germany. He started his college career at Colorado State, but after eight games with the Rams he decided to transfer and walked on at Nebraska.

Since then, he’s followed the same path as several teammates. For example, Luke Reimer and Jaquez Yant joined the Huskers as walk-ons but fought their way up the depth chart and into Nebraska’s scholarship count.

Frost told Nouili about the scholarship during a practice this week.

“It’s been such a big part of this program,” Frost said. “Anytime we have somebody that’s playing and earning it, we want to take care of those guys. He’s another one in a long line of (walk-on) guys that are helping Nebraska."

» The Huskers can’t help but stare upward at the construction workers dangling 300 feet high as they construct the new athletic facility funded by Nebraska’s Go B1G project.