Huskers prep for another of Big Ten's best pass rushers — Minnesota's Boye Mafe

Nebraska has already faced four of the Big Ten's top six pass rushers this season, including two last Saturday in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Husker tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart will face another this Saturday.

Minnesota's Boye Mafe has five sacks in his last three games. He got one against NU last season and generally gave the Husker offensive line fits in Minnesota’s 24-17 win.

“I watched a little bit of him,” Corcoran said. “He is a stud like all of these dudes in the Big Ten are. You are not getting an off week with anyone. He is very similar to the way Hutchinson and (Ojabo) played. I am looking forward to the challenge again.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Mafe is similar in size and speed to Hutchinson, who had many pressures against NU but no sacks. Corcoran said NU tried to take away Hutchinson's inside rush lane and build a pocket for Adrian Martinez.

“I thought we had a good game plan as tackles with funneling him upfield rather than letting him get inside and move inside because that is where most of his pressure and sacks came from,” Corcoran said. “That was kind of the message all week was to stay underneath those guys.”