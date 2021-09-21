Huskers prep for one of nation's best running backs: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III

Chinander is familiar with MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, who coordinated Colorado’s offense in 2019 and followed head coach Mel Tucker from CU to the Spartans in 2020. Chinander said he has a lot of respect for MSU’s base plays, and the wrinkles Johnson makes off them.

“I think there’s a lot of complexity within their scheme,” Chinander said. “It’s not one of those deals where you see 8,000 different formations and it’s a different play every time. They’re going to run their stuff and they’re going to be really good at it.”

MSU quarterback Payton Thorne is efficient, Chinander said, and his stat line of nine touchdowns and zero interceptions proves it. Thorne is a deceptively good scrambler too.

“He doesn’t make mistakes with the football," Chinander said. "He’d rather take a sack or throw it away, which means he’s a good decision-maker. And the other thing is you look at him play and you think he’s not that fast, but then he pulls one down or keeps one. He’s not a huge quarterback run guy, but when he does keep one, he can roll a little bit. I have a lot of respect for him.”

