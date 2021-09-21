Huskers prep for one of nation's best running backs: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III

Miami coach Manny Diaz spent a good portion of his Monday press conference talking about how to improve the physicality of his team’s tackling.
An afternoon against Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III can leave a coach doing that.
Walker, arguably the most successful transfer in the nation and now a frontrunner for Big Ten’s best running back, has 493 yards and five touchdowns in 57 carries this year. And not because he’s a speedster taking jet sweeps. Walker — who ran for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns during two seasons at Wake Forest — has the size (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) and moves to make a lot of defenders miss.
Now Nebraska has to try and corral Walker, whose Heisman Trophy odds moved up to 40-1 after three spectacular weeks of football.
“He’s going to challenge your leverage,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “In some of these guys, they want to get the ball to the edge and get upfield. He wants to challenge your leverage, make a cut and really go. There hasn’t been a lot of single tackles on this guy. So a lot of hats need to get to the football.”
Chinander said Nebraska's defense tackled “really well” in the first three games but took a small step back against an admittedly talented Oklahoma team.
“You’re going to have a few extra misses, but a little too many for me,” Chinander said. “I think we’re a much better tackling team than we showed last week.”
Chinander is familiar with MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, who coordinated Colorado’s offense in 2019 and followed head coach Mel Tucker from CU to the Spartans in 2020. Chinander said he has a lot of respect for MSU’s base plays, and the wrinkles Johnson makes off them.
“I think there’s a lot of complexity within their scheme,” Chinander said. “It’s not one of those deals where you see 8,000 different formations and it’s a different play every time. They’re going to run their stuff and they’re going to be really good at it.”
MSU quarterback Payton Thorne is efficient, Chinander said, and his stat line of nine touchdowns and zero interceptions proves it. Thorne is a deceptively good scrambler too.
“He doesn’t make mistakes with the football," Chinander said. "He’d rather take a sack or throw it away, which means he’s a good decision-maker. And the other thing is you look at him play and you think he’s not that fast, but then he pulls one down or keeps one. He’s not a huge quarterback run guy, but when he does keep one, he can roll a little bit. I have a lot of respect for him.”
More quick hits from a chat with Husker coaches and players on Tuesday:
» Running backs coach Ryan Held now spends games in the coaches box at the request of Scott Frost, and he said he’s still adjusting to it.
Held has focused on Nebraska's triple option game. Held appears to have had some hand in its continued development and use during games this season.
“We all did, but I like it because of the old-school being here back in the day Nebraska option stuff,” Held said. “There’s a lot of the (same) principles, just presented differently. So I like that piece of it.”
» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said NU will play two left guards going forward. Both Ethan Piper and Trent Hixson played Saturday.
» Chinander said Braxton Clark’s pass breakup on a deep Oklahoma pass should have been an interception, as good of a play as it was.
“I’ve seen Braxton make that pick 1,000 times,” Chinander said.
