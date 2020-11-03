Huskers prepared for 'inch-by-inch' battle in the trenches with Northwestern

In 2018, Nebraska totaled 231 yards on the ground in a 34-31 loss at Northwestern, although the Wildcat defense sacked Adrian Martinez and forced a fumble, leading to a defensive touchdown. In 2019, a last-second 24-yard field goal by Lane McCallum gave the Huskers a 13-10 win, but the Huskers only put up 133 yards on the ground. Northwestern had 10 tackles for loss. Frost said the Wildcats “whipped” Nebraska’s front last season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One Northwestern player stood out in both games: Senior linebacker Paddy Fisher, who has more than 330 career tackles. Fisher was the 2017 Big Ten freshman of the year and All-Big Ten in 2018.

"He just finds a way to make plays," Frost said. "That's what you got to say about their whole defense … he's obviously been a leader of that for a few years now, and I'll be glad when he's out of the league."

Fisher has totaled 20 combined tackles in the past two years against Nebraska.

For Farniok, it's not just Fisher that Nebraska needs to focus on — it's the whole Wildcat defense.

“They are going to meet you and just overpower you which is going to be a fun challenge,” Farniok said.