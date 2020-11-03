Huskers prepared for 'inch-by-inch' battle in the trenches with Northwestern

LINCOLN — Two field goals in two years. That's been the difference between Nebraska and Northwestern since Scott Frost took over as Husker coach.
One field goal was a loss for the Huskers, pushing them to a 0-6 record in 2018, while the other helped Nebraska to a 4-2 record last year.
And Husker players and coaches all had a unified message about Northwestern on Monday: The Wildcats’ defense is smart, tough and doesn’t make mistakes.
“They're in the right place,” Frost said. “Their eyes are good. They all see the ball thrown. They all rally. They tackle well in space. They’re physical up front.”
Nebraska senior guard Matt Farniok said Northwestern is known for its strong run defense.
“Their linebackers are aggressive guys and we just look forward to the challenge,” Farniok said. “We know it's going to be a kind of inch-by-inch type of game and we always look forward to those types of games.”
In an odd reversal of conventional thinking, Nebraska has had more success running the ball at Northwestern than it has at home. In nine games against the Wildcats since joining the league, the Huskers have averaged 244 rushing yards per game on the road and 128.8 at home.
In 2018, Nebraska totaled 231 yards on the ground in a 34-31 loss at Northwestern, although the Wildcat defense sacked Adrian Martinez and forced a fumble, leading to a defensive touchdown. In 2019, a last-second 24-yard field goal by Lane McCallum gave the Huskers a 13-10 win, but the Huskers only put up 133 yards on the ground. Northwestern had 10 tackles for loss. Frost said the Wildcats “whipped” Nebraska’s front last season.
One Northwestern player stood out in both games: Senior linebacker Paddy Fisher, who has more than 330 career tackles. Fisher was the 2017 Big Ten freshman of the year and All-Big Ten in 2018.
"He just finds a way to make plays," Frost said. "That's what you got to say about their whole defense … he's obviously been a leader of that for a few years now, and I'll be glad when he's out of the league."
Fisher has totaled 20 combined tackles in the past two years against Nebraska.
For Farniok, it's not just Fisher that Nebraska needs to focus on — it's the whole Wildcat defense.
“They are going to meet you and just overpower you which is going to be a fun challenge,” Farniok said.
Northwestern overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat Iowa, in Iowa City, 21-20 last Saturday. The Wildcats held Iowa to 77 yards on the ground and picked off Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras three times.
In two games, Northwestern ranks fifth in the country for scoring defense, allowing 11.5 points per contest. Northwestern's starting linebackers, including Fischer and two other experienced seniors, totaled 44 tackles against Iowa.
Whether or not Saturday's game continues the trend of a game-winning field goal, it appears Nebraska players and coaches think the game will be won or lost in the trenches.
“They do a good job of having 11 sets of eyes on the football at all times,” Frost said. “You don’t see guys with their backs to the ball. In the Iowa game, they had a couple of tipped picks. That happens when a lot of guys are watching the football, and a lot of guys are rallying to where they need to, they are pursuing well.”
