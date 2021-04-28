Huskers probably won't pursue a transfer QB, Scott Frost says

Scott Frost didn’t definitively close the door on pursuing a transfer backup quarterback after the spring game, but his comments Wednesday suggested a QB will not be among Nebraska's priorities for its last two available scholarships.

“We haven’t made any final decisions on that,” Frost said. “We still have a couple spots that we’ll try to find anybody that we think can help our team the most. Right now, I wouldn’t say it would probably be quarterback.”

The Huskers are set with Adrian Martinez as the starter. Martinez, the most experienced returning Big Ten quarterback, will be a candidate for all-conference honors. His backups — Logan Smothers, Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg — have no game experience.

Frost expressed confidence and satisfaction with the development of Smothers (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) who enrolled early in 2020 but got his most extended practice repetitions this spring.

“Every single day he’s gotten better,” Frost said. “His control and command of the offense is improving and we’re getting to a point where I feel better with him. Haarberg is a really talented kid who can run and throw. He was swimming a little bit at first but he’s hungry to learn and continued to improve throughout spring.”