Huskers probably won't pursue a transfer QB, Scott Frost says

Scott Frost didn’t definitively close the door on pursuing a transfer backup quarterback after the spring game, but his comments Wednesday suggested a QB will not be among Nebraska's priorities for its last two available scholarships.
“We haven’t made any final decisions on that,” Frost said. “We still have a couple spots that we’ll try to find anybody that we think can help our team the most. Right now, I wouldn’t say it would probably be quarterback.”
The Huskers are set with Adrian Martinez as the starter. Martinez, the most experienced returning Big Ten quarterback, will be a candidate for all-conference honors. His backups — Logan Smothers, Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg — have no game experience.
Frost expressed confidence and satisfaction with the development of Smothers (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) who enrolled early in 2020 but got his most extended practice repetitions this spring.
“Every single day he’s gotten better,” Frost said. “His control and command of the offense is improving and we’re getting to a point where I feel better with him. Haarberg is a really talented kid who can run and throw. He was swimming a little bit at first but he’s hungry to learn and continued to improve throughout spring.”
Frost has said previously that Haarberg’s throwing motion won’t require much alteration from quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. Smothers’ did, however, and it was clear during an April 17 open practice that Smothers was still working through the footwork and throwing changes Verduzco has prescribed. Frost said Smothers has seen the “benefits” of that work this spring.
“Anytime when you’re trying to alter something, when you’re thinking about it, you get a little in your own head," Frost said. "When he doesn’t think about it, he rips it great. We’ll keep working with him, but I expect by this fall it’ll be second nature to him. I’ve really been impressed with the progress he’s made in all aspects of his game, particularly throwing it.”
NU has three scholarship quarterbacks — Martinez, Smothers and Haarberg — on the roster, and one walk-on, Matt Masker, who will take snaps Saturday. Another walk-on quarterback joins the team this summer. Verduzco has said he prefers five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, which is a near impossibility in this era of frequent transfers.
Should Nebraska pursue a transfer, he’d be competing for a backup job behind Martinez, which makes for a challenging search. For example, two former starters — Kentucky’s Terry Wilson and Florida State’s James Blackman — transferred to New Mexico and Arkansas State, respectively, for near-guaranteed starting spots.