Huskers put in one of their strongest halves of the season, lead Purdue 27-13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In one of its strongest halves of the season, Nebraska raced out to a 27-13 halftime lead on favored Purdue.
NU blocked a punt to set up one touchdown, and its defense notched three sacks and six tackles for loss to shut down a potent Boilermaker offense. Two of Nebraska’s defensive stops came inside its own 40-yard line. The Blackshirts bowed up one more time to hold the Boilermakers to a field goal after Purdue blocked a punt with 19 seconds.
The Huskers’ offense, still a work in progress and playing several walk-ons, managed a key 65-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter. NU’s special teams and defense dominated the first quarter, helping the Huskers grab a two-touchdown lead after 15 minutes.
The Blackshirts forced three punts — one of which was blocked by NU receiver Levi Falck and recovered at the Boilermaker 1. Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, returning after missing nearly three games, punched the ball in for a score, capping a two-second touchdown drive.
Because of a 27-yard punt return from Cam Taylor-Britt and a 15-yard sideline interference penalty on Purdue, NU’s next drive started at the Boilermaker 17. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored on a 13-yard scramble through the Purdue defense, leaping over multiple PU players into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Huskers pushed that advantage to 17-0 before Purdue’s offense finally got untracked, moving into NU territory and cashing in with a 45-yard field goal. Thanks to a 25-yard pass from Martinez to Wan'Dale Robinso on third-and-8, Nebraska answered with a Connor Culp 49-yard field goal, the longest by any Husker since Drew Brown in 2016.
Martinez had a strong first half, completing 14 of 19 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and he ran in another score. His top target: Robinson, who had six catches for 89 yards, including two key third-down conversions to prolong drives.
Nebraska’s run game struggled (14 carries, 30 yards) but NU’s defense held Purdue to zero yards rushing in the first half, thanks to the sacks. The Huskers compiled 60 yards of penalties on four personal fouls.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.