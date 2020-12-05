Huskers put in one of their strongest halves of the season, lead Purdue 27-13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In one of its strongest halves of the season, Nebraska raced out to a 27-13 halftime lead on favored Purdue.

NU blocked a punt to set up one touchdown, and its defense notched three sacks and six tackles for loss to shut down a potent Boilermaker offense. Two of Nebraska’s defensive stops came inside its own 40-yard line. The Blackshirts bowed up one more time to hold the Boilermakers to a field goal after Purdue blocked a punt with 19 seconds.

The Huskers’ offense, still a work in progress and playing several walk-ons, managed a key 65-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter. NU’s special teams and defense dominated the first quarter, helping the Huskers grab a two-touchdown lead after 15 minutes.

The Blackshirts forced three punts — one of which was blocked by NU receiver Levi Falck and recovered at the Boilermaker 1. Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, returning after missing nearly three games, punched the ball in for a score, capping a two-second touchdown drive.