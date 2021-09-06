Huskers release depth chart for first time since 2019 season

For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Nebraska enters a game week with a depth chart.
After opting not to release one in the days leading up to the Illinois and Fordham contests, the Huskers spelled out their top two or three options at each position ahead of Saturday’s home tilt against Buffalo. NU also included a depth chart in the day-of notes against Fordham last weekend.
The release itself includes few, if any, major surprises ahead of Big Red’s third game. It lists co-No. 1 running backs in Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp along with co-No. 1 left tackles in Turner Corcoran and Brant Banks. On defense, Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas share the top line at one defensive tackle spot while Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark do the same at the cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.
Taylor-Britt, meanwhile, is listed as a co-No. 1 at punt returner with Oliver Martin. Taylor-Britt fielded a punt that led to a safety against Illinois and saw a kick bounce off his helmet for a turnover against Fordham.
Daniel Cerni and William Przystup are both listed with the top unit at punter.
Among other notables:
>> Freshman Marques Buford has ascended to the co-No. 2 cornerback with Tyreke Johnson behind Taylor-Britt.
>> Tight end Chancellor Brewington, who caught a touchdown Saturday and functioned as NU’s second tight in line at the position, wasn’t included among the top three. The group lists Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Chris Hickman, respectively.
>> Logan Smothers is officially NU’s No. 2 quarterback. The second-year freshman made his collegiate debut last weekend.
>> Starting receivers are listed as Samori Toure, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer. The second unit consists of Brody Belt, Zavier Betts and Omar Manning.
>> The backup center is Trent Hixson.
