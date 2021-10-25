Huskers return from bye week refreshed, reenergized and ready for Purdue

LINCOLN — Casey Rogers had his open weekend all planned out. And it included a lot of football.
Nebraska didn’t play, so the defensive lineman did a whole bunch of watching. Three or four screens, including his prized 90-inch television. College games and NFL.
The fourth-year sophomore was so proud of his living room setup, he texted a picture to senior teammate Ben Stille on Sunday. There are more TVs here than in most restaurants, he wrote jokingly.
Responded Stille: Why not just get NFL RedZone and save yourself the trouble?
“I didn’t know about RedZone,” Rogers said. “I didn’t know you could watch every game on one TV, which would have been nice to know. But it was a good, refreshing week.”
A few days away from the grind left the Huskers feeling sprier and wiser Monday after eight straight games to start the year. Rogers’ healing knee felt better. The tightness in the back of left guard Nouredin Nouili cleared up. Linebacker Chris Kolarevic rediscovered life without various aches in his shoulder and knee.
“I think it was good for our guys just to get refreshed,” coach Scott Frost said.
Frost put himself in the same category. So did quarterback Adrian Martinez, who acknowledged he was definitely not 100% against Minnesota. No excuses, the fourth-year starter added, because he wouldn’t have played if he didn’t think he could perform. But he expects to be more of his dynamic running self when Purdue comes to Lincoln this weekend after consecutive games against Iowa and Wisconsin.
While players only practiced Tuesday and Wednesday last week, coaches were able to get a jump on preparations for the Boilermakers, including a Sunday breakdown of their 30-13 loss to the Badgers. Frost expects NU will see less of the team that turned the ball over four times last Saturday and more of the playmaking one that shocked the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes the week before.
The Huskers were off while the Big Ten carried on. Illinois upset Penn State in nine overtimes as part of a wild college weekend. It only reinforced NU’s belief that it can beat anyone if it cuts out the chronic mistakes. Winning is a habit the program continues to work on.
“When you’re used to winning, I think winning comes a little easier,” Frost said. “When you’re not there yet, I think it becomes a little harder — maybe waiting on it to happen instead of making it happen. I do think that little bit of extra confidence — just knowing it’s going to happen, rather than hoping — could probably take us the next step. So we’re trying to be as psychological with the guys as we can.
“They believe how good a team they are. It’s a matter of making the play when it matters the most.”
Asked if he’s tempted to push the "mad button" on his team, Frost said one reason NU doesn’t allow reporters into practice is because “we do hit the mad button sometimes” — including last Wednesday when Nebraska went through a situational practice.
“We did a lot of really good things and we did a couple of dumb things and I wasn’t happy about it,” Frost said. “So there’s a time and a place for that.”
Players continue to feel the urgency as well. Stille, in his sixth college season, said there’s no choice considering the other option doesn't work — “Guys have mailed seasons in in the past,” he said. Multiple Huskers said a bowl game remains the goal, but no one has the luxury of taking a big-picture view in late October. They held a coaches-led team meeting Sunday and returned reenergized to practice Monday morning.
“Ultimately if we want to go to a bowl game we need to beat Purdue,” Martinez said. “Simple as that for us. All attention on Purdue.”
And so while a few days of downtime may have been good for body and soul, they represent merely a deep breath as the final third of the regular-season marathon awaits. Improving is all the Huskers think about, Kolarevic said. That doesn’t change just because they spent a few days away from the facility.
If anything, it sharpened their resolve.
“It was a nice getaway,” left tackle Turner Corcoran said. “A day is all I need. Then obviously back to the job site.”
