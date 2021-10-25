Huskers return from bye week refreshed, reenergized and ready for Purdue

While players only practiced Tuesday and Wednesday last week, coaches were able to get a jump on preparations for the Boilermakers, including a Sunday breakdown of their 30-13 loss to the Badgers. Frost expects NU will see less of the team that turned the ball over four times last Saturday and more of the playmaking one that shocked the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes the week before.

The Huskers were off while the Big Ten carried on. Illinois upset Penn State in nine overtimes as part of a wild college weekend. It only reinforced NU’s belief that it can beat anyone if it cuts out the chronic mistakes. Winning is a habit the program continues to work on.

“When you’re used to winning, I think winning comes a little easier,” Frost said. “When you’re not there yet, I think it becomes a little harder — maybe waiting on it to happen instead of making it happen. I do think that little bit of extra confidence — just knowing it’s going to happen, rather than hoping — could probably take us the next step. So we’re trying to be as psychological with the guys as we can.

“They believe how good a team they are. It’s a matter of making the play when it matters the most.”