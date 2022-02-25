Huskers reveal jersey numbers for football newcomers

With spring football camp starting Monday, Nebraska revealed the jersey numbers of newcomers already in the program, along with a few jersey number changes for current players. One, Blaise Gunnerson, switched to the No. 97 worn last season by Deontre Thomas.
The numbers:
2 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
5 Tommi Hill
6 Chubba Purdy
8 Jaeden Gould
9 DeShon Singleton
10 Jimari Butler (change from 17)
11 Casey Thompson
13 Omar Brown
15 Richard Torres
16 Ernest Hausmann
23 Anthony Grant
25 Javier Morton
33 Trey Palmer
55 Brady Weas
72 Kevin Williams
78 Hunter Anthony
88 Victor Jones
90 Jacob Hohl
95 Brian Buschini
97 Blaise Gunnerson (change from 24)
