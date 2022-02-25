 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Huskers reveal jersey numbers for football newcomers

  • Updated
  • 0

With spring football camp starting Monday, Nebraska revealed the jersey numbers of newcomers already in the program, along with a few jersey number changes for current players. One, Blaise Gunnerson, switched to the No. 97 worn last season by Deontre Thomas. 

The numbers: 

2 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

5 Tommi Hill

6 Chubba Purdy

8 Jaeden Gould

9 DeShon Singleton

10 Jimari Butler (change from 17)

11 Casey Thompson

13 Omar Brown

15 Richard Torres

16 Ernest Hausmann

23 Anthony Grant

25 Javier Morton

33 Trey Palmer

55 Brady Weas

72 Kevin Williams

78 Hunter Anthony

88 Victor Jones

90 Jacob Hohl

95 Brian Buschini

97 Blaise Gunnerson (change from 24)

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

News Alert