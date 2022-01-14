Huskers seek another D-lineman. Miami transfer Nesta Jade Silvera could be top target

LINCOLN — Nebraska would like to add one more defensive lineman to its roster, and one potential target is among the top transfer prospects still available.

Nesta Jade Silvera, who racked up 105 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in four seasons at Miami, opted for the transfer portal instead of the 2022 NFL draft. NU is one of Silvera’s potential destinations. The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder could be a one-year replacement for Damion Daniels, who declared for the NFL draft in early December.

Silvera is a graduate of prep football powerhouse American Heritage and was a top-100 prospect in the 2018 class. He made waves when he committed to Miami by calling it “the crib.” He referenced that line again when he left Miami last week.

“I love the crib, but it’s time to do what’s best for me,” Silvera said on Twitter. A call to Silvera by The World-Herald was not immediately returned.

He had 38 tackles and 5.5 for loss last season at Miami, which fired head coach Manny Diaz and hired Mario Cristobal in the offseason. Cristobal has overhauled Miami’s staff.