Huskers set recruiting camp schedule anticipating NCAA will lift restrictions this summer

Nebraska football announced its camp schedule for June, anticipating the NCAA will lift at least some of its recruiting restrictions on June 1.

NU's Friday Night Lights camps for top local, regional and national prospects are set for June 4 and June 18. Its OL/DL Pipeline Camp — which debuted in 2019 — is slated for June 19, and its annual 7-on-7 tournament will be June 13.

A full schedule and signup can be found at huskercamps.com.

Because of the NCAA's recruiting restrictions during the COVID pandemic, schools haven't been able to scout prospects in person or bring them onto campus in any formal manner since March 2020. The current recruiting dead period runs through May 31, but there is anticipation some restrictions will be lifted for June, possibly allowing prospects to visit campuses.

Many prospects aren't waiting until then, seeing campuses on their own self-guided tours while meeting with a few players. For example, offensive lineman Sully Weidman from Massachusetts will visit Nebraska and three other schools over the next week.

