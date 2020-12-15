Huskers set to start three freshmen on the offensive line at Rutgers

Matt Lubick didn't experience it by choice, but he has been offensive coordinator of a team that once started four freshmen on the offensive line. That was at Oregon in 2016.

At Nebraska in 2020, he's set to coordinate an offense that will start three of them. Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper already had been starting. Now, with the departure of left tackle Brenden Jaimes, a third, true freshman Turner Corcoran, will get the nod.

Corcoran, one of the top recruits in NU's 2020 class, will be the first true freshman to start at tackle since... Jaimes, who started at the position for 40 games. As a true freshman, Jaimes started at right tackle, though. Corcoran is getting the start at left tackle.

"We think he's going to be a great player," Lubick said. "When we recruited him, we though the same thing. He's kind of surpassed our expectations, and we're excited."

Lubick said he didn't know why Jaimes decided to leave the team before the final regular season game against Rutgers, Jaimes' Twitter post said he was going to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. Corcoran has been Jaimes' backup all season.