Huskers shake off sluggish start to grab double-digit halftime lead against Fordham

LINCOLN — A few clutch plays from NU’s defense and special teams helped juice an initially-sluggish offense, which in turn propelled the Huskers to a 24-7 halftime lead over Fordham on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
In front of announced 85,938 fans, JoJo Domann’s tip-drill interception of Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat set up the Huskers’ first touchdown drive, while Marquel Dismuke’s block of a Rams’ field goal was the spark for NU’s second touchdown drive of the half, an eight-play, 69-yard push that featured running back Markese Stepp.
After Deontai Williams picked off DeMorat late in the first half, quarterback Adrian Martinez revved up the engine, hitting Samori Touré on 30 and 23-yard gains en route to another quick touchdown just before halftime.
Martinez finished the first half 12 of 16 passing for 177 yards. He ran two scores in, as well. His favorite target, Touré, had six catches for 103 yards, a strong start in the absence of Oliver Martin, who did not play. Stepp added 58 rushing yards on 11 carries.
For Fordham, DeMorat often looked sharp, completing 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards. But he threw the two interceptions and, another drive, overthrew a wide open receiver inside NU’s 20-yard line.
Otherwise, the Huskers (0-1) and Rams (0-0) looked evenly matched. Nebraska’s linebackers, corners and safeties struggled mightily with Fordham’s medley of quick slants and crossing routes and, without pressure packages, NU was not able to harass DeMorat much.
Other than a handful of short pass plays to Austin Allen and Touré, the Huskers’ offense struggled in the first quarter, although, after Domann's interception, NU managed a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown march that ended with Martinez’s nifty four-yard touchdown run. Martinez had to evade a defender on fourth down in order get a first down — and a touchdown.
More quick thoughts from the first half:
» Fordham’s shotgun draw game caught NU off guard a few times, and the Rams had a nice scheme to hit a flurry of slant passes off play action. Bottom line: The run fits were mediocre, and there was too much of a gap between the Husker safeties and linebackers on some these plays, as DeMorat had a relatively clean look at some rhythm throws.
» Nebraska, by contrast, wasn’t able to work the middle of the field much in the first half, choosing to hammer the edges of the field with runs — such as the triple option pitch to Touré— and the quick throws to Allen, who caught the ball on what functioned as short screens with two blockers in front.
» Receiver Zavier Betts returned two kickoffs short of the 25-yard line, where the team could have started the drive with a simple fair catch for a touchback.
» Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke bombed four touchbacks.
» Running back Sevion Morrison got the first action of his career — and his first touchdown, a one-yard plunge at the end of the half. Morrison finished the first half with five carries for 13 yards.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH