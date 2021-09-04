Huskers shake off sluggish start to grab double-digit halftime lead against Fordham

Other than a handful of short pass plays to Austin Allen and Touré, the Huskers’ offense struggled in the first quarter, although, after Domann's interception, NU managed a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown march that ended with Martinez’s nifty four-yard touchdown run. Martinez had to evade a defender on fourth down in order get a first down — and a touchdown.

More quick thoughts from the first half:

» Fordham’s shotgun draw game caught NU off guard a few times, and the Rams had a nice scheme to hit a flurry of slant passes off play action. Bottom line: The run fits were mediocre, and there was too much of a gap between the Husker safeties and linebackers on some these plays, as DeMorat had a relatively clean look at some rhythm throws.

» Nebraska, by contrast, wasn’t able to work the middle of the field much in the first half, choosing to hammer the edges of the field with runs — such as the triple option pitch to Touré— and the quick throws to Allen, who caught the ball on what functioned as short screens with two blockers in front.

» Receiver Zavier Betts returned two kickoffs short of the 25-yard line, where the team could have started the drive with a simple fair catch for a touchback.

» Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke bombed four touchbacks.