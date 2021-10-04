Huskers show no signs of complacency ahead of 'big boy football' game with No. 9 Michigan

LINCOLN — If Nebraska football players are in danger of feeling complacent after a 56-7 rout of Northwestern, they showed no evidence of it Monday.
A Saturday night date with No. 9 Michigan clearly has their attention.
“It’s the best defense we’ve faced,” receiver Samori Touré said. “Really fast, really physical and really fundamentally sound.”
“It’s big boy football,” defensive end Casey Rogers said. “They’re big up front — probably the biggest line we’ve seen all year — but that’s what we want in the Big Ten. That’s why we came here. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle in the trenches, and that’s what we want. A lot of running.”
Other Huskers echoed that sentiment, including quarterback Adrian Martinez. He remembers NU’s 56-10 loss at Michigan in 2018. The Wolverines overwhelmed those Huskers — just three games into the Scott Frost era — on both sides of the ball. The game wasn’t competitive.
“I remember we got smacked,” Martinez said.
Defensive end Ben Stille said he and Nebraska’s defense weren't prepared for Michigan’s speed and size.
“They kicked our butt, we were outmanned,” Scott Frost said.
Frost said this year's Michigan team is similar, and their defensive ends "cause havoc," especially Aidan Hutchinson.
More quick hits from Monday's press conference:
» Frost said NU’s offensive line “came off the ball better” and had better “pad level,” especially left tackle Teddy Prochazka and left guard Nouredin Nouili.
“We’ve got to move people,” Frost said, adding he's not “completely satisfied” with NU’s perimeter blocking.
» Nebraska’s option game — almost viewed as a gimmick in the season-opening loss to Illinois — has looked better each week, and it’s getting hard for opposing defenses to slow down. Most Big Ten teams run no option at all, much less the triple option Nebraska is deploying with its receivers.
“We’re really confident with it now, and it’s fun to see pay off,” receiver Levi Falck said. “I don’t think a lot of defenses are used to playing that nowadays. I’ve never done an option offense. Fall camp and spring ball were big in getting to learn it because I had no idea. I’d just seen it in old Nebraska clips and stuff.”
Receiver Omar Manning called it “old-school ball.”
“I like it, and I think a lot of dudes like it,” Manning said. “It adds another dynamic to the offense.”
Frost said Martinez “has come a long way” in his ball handling on the option, but he rated the team's execution of the option a “six out of 10.” Frost said he chose to incorporate more triple option into the offense based on his personnel.
» Frost sees three two-game seasons coming up. Michigan and Minnesota before a bye week. Purdue and Ohio State before a second bye week. Wisconsin and Iowa after that.
» Rogers, who played his first game of the season against Northwestern, hurt his knee two weeks before the season began. He said it was hard to watch the Illinois game on TV, but he’s been impressed by the play of Deontre Thomas, who until this season had also battled injuries.
“Being out really showed how deep we are,” Rogers said. “You can see they’ve played better than any D-line that I’ve been able to see. … I’m proud of those guys, it’s been really fun to watch. Now I want in.”
» Asked about the Tom Osborne polo shirt he was wearing, Frost joked he was waiting for the Osborne “action figures.” Osborne probably doesn’t like the clothing line, Frost said, but it helps the Teammates mentoring program Osborne started.
