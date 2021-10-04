Huskers show no signs of complacency ahead of 'big boy football' game with No. 9 Michigan

More quick hits from Monday's press conference:

» Frost said NU’s offensive line “came off the ball better” and had better “pad level,” especially left tackle Teddy Prochazka and left guard Nouredin Nouili.

“We’ve got to move people,” Frost said, adding he's not “completely satisfied” with NU’s perimeter blocking.

» Nebraska’s option game — almost viewed as a gimmick in the season-opening loss to Illinois — has looked better each week, and it’s getting hard for opposing defenses to slow down. Most Big Ten teams run no option at all, much less the triple option Nebraska is deploying with its receivers.

“We’re really confident with it now, and it’s fun to see pay off,” receiver Levi Falck said. “I don’t think a lot of defenses are used to playing that nowadays. I’ve never done an option offense. Fall camp and spring ball were big in getting to learn it because I had no idea. I’d just seen it in old Nebraska clips and stuff.”

Receiver Omar Manning called it “old-school ball.”

“I like it, and I think a lot of dudes like it,” Manning said. “It adds another dynamic to the offense.”