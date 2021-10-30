Huskers start fast to grab halftime lead over Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska got the fast start it aimed for all week and quickly responded to both of Purdue’s touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead into halftime.
The Husker offense scored on three first-half drives and gave up a touchdown on another on a 45-yard pick-six return. Jaquez Yant exploded for 60 yards on four carries and quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 6 of 12 passes for 122 yards while accounting for one score through the air and another on the ground.
NU will receive the ball to begin the second half.
Nebraska made the most of its only first-quarter possession, grabbing a 7-0 lead by stringing together 12 plays covering 82 yards. It nearly began with disaster — Purdue safety Cam Allen dropped a surefire pick six on a short Martinez pass from the Nebraska 25-yard line — but ramped up with a 30-yard completion to a wide-open Zavier Betts on third and 11 and a direct snap to the running back Yant for eight.
After Martinez sneaked for a first down on third and 1 from under center — drawing a roar from the Memorial Stadium crowd — he hit Omar Manning in the flat for a 16-yard touchdown. The junior receiver fought through a tackle and pushed past another defender for his second career Husker score.
Purdue, meanwhile, moved the ball but often stalled in the clutch. A nine-play drive to open the game ended in a punt, then the 15th play of its next drive concluded with an errant 36-yard field goal try.
The Boilermakers got their first score on defense when linebacker Jalen Graham jumped a Martinez slant pass to Manning on second and 15 and took it back 45 yards to quiet the crowd of 85,902. Nebraska retook the lead five plays later when Martinez ran in from four yards out on the left side after a pair of Yant bursts for 33 and 18 yards.
Purdue — which entered the game with one of the worst running offenses in the country and one available scholarship running back — carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards among six different players. The Boilermakers had been averaging 73.9 rushing yards and 31 attempts per game.
Running back Zander Horvath crossed the goal line for a 1-yard finish on third and goal late in the second quarter to complete a 14-play march — including eight run plays — to tie the game at 14-all.
Chase Contreraz, starting in place of incumbent kicker Connor Culp, hit a 33-yard field goal to help the Huskers regain the lead. The walk-on was also good on his two extra-point tries.
Purdue star receiver David Bell caught seven balls for 51 yards, getting chances with a variety of short passes, long passes and screens. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 17 of 22 tries overall for 117 yards.
