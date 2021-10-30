Huskers start fast to grab halftime lead over Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska got the fast start it aimed for all week and quickly responded to both of Purdue’s touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead into halftime.

The Husker offense scored on three first-half drives and gave up a touchdown on another on a 45-yard pick-six return. Jaquez Yant exploded for 60 yards on four carries and quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 6 of 12 passes for 122 yards while accounting for one score through the air and another on the ground.

NU will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Nebraska made the most of its only first-quarter possession, grabbing a 7-0 lead by stringing together 12 plays covering 82 yards. It nearly began with disaster — Purdue safety Cam Allen dropped a surefire pick six on a short Martinez pass from the Nebraska 25-yard line — but ramped up with a 30-yard completion to a wide-open Zavier Betts on third and 11 and a direct snap to the running back Yant for eight.

After Martinez sneaked for a first down on third and 1 from under center — drawing a roar from the Memorial Stadium crowd — he hit Omar Manning in the flat for a 16-yard touchdown. The junior receiver fought through a tackle and pushed past another defender for his second career Husker score.