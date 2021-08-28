Huskers start season with a loss for third time under Scott Frost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska tripped over all the same stumbling blocks yet again Saturday in a season-opening 30-22 loss to Illinois during a frustrating afternoon that felt as familiar as it was hot.
Special teams, penalties, turnovers, offensive struggles — all conspired against the Huskers yet again as they fell behind by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter and couldn’t close to closer than eight points the rest of the way. Playing its first game in front of fans in 638 days, Big Red lost despite outgaining the Illini 377-326 and saw its last-gasp drive fall short with under a minute left.
The hosts dominated time of possession most of the way, though, while backup quarterback Art Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two scores after starter Brandon Peters left in the first quarter with an injury.
Following an offseason vowing to commit to running the ball, Nebraska did so sparingly, generating 3.7 yards per rush on 39 totes. But 17 of those were from QB Adrian Martinez — who totaled 111 yards on the ground — with running backs Gabe Ervin (12), Rahmir Johnson (four) and Markese Stepp (three) playing relatively minor roles.
Martinez overall threw for 232 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-32 passing.
A disastrous final 10 minutes of the first half — including two crucial penalties and an Illinois scoop and score — put Nebraska in a 16-9 hole at the break and essentially turned the game.
With Illinois driving near midfield in a game NU led 9-2, Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Sitkowski on a deep pass. But it was for naught as officials flagged outside linebacker Caleb Tannor for roughing the passer, saying the defender drove him to the ground. Tannor was hit with a taunting foul as well, with the combined 30 yards in penalties pushing the hosts into the red zone for what would eventually turn into a 1-yard Mike Epstein touchdown plunge.
Nebraska’s ensuing drive fizzled but the Blackshirts forced a turnover when inside linebacker Luke Reimer jarred the ball loose from receiver Donny Navarro and safety Myles Farmer recovered it.
But with the Husker offense on the move near midfield, Martinez coughed up the ball on a Keith Randolph sack and linebacker Calvin Hart collected it and sprinted 41 yards for the go-ahead score.
Nebraska’s special teams — a ball and chain for the program in recent years — put the visitors in a quick hole when Taylor-Britt caught a punt near the goal line and touched his knee to the turf in the end zone for a safety. Reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year Connor Culp later missed an extra point after an eight-play, 63-yard scoring drive capped by a Markese Stepp 2-yard run.
Culp added a 27-yard field goal later in the second quarter to push NU’s lead to 9-2 before the first-half collapse.
Illinois hung tough and then rose up after losing Peters when absorbed a first-quarter sack from Deontre Thomas and stood on the sidelines in the second half with his arm in a sling. Sitkowski directed a picture-perfect 14-play, 75-yard drive out of the break that ate up more than eight minutes and featured 10 runs to put the hosts ahead 23-9.
Nebraska didn’t get a first down on its next chance, then quickly gave up a 45-yard strike from Sitkowski to Deuce Spann that set up a 1-yard Isaiah Williams score on a sweep. A Memorial Stadium crowd with swaths of red and orange stood stunned for different reasons as the score ballooned to 30-9.
Martinez responded with a career-best 75-yard run that he took to the house untouched on Nebraska’s next step to bring it back to a two-score deficit. The Huskers forced a punt from there but the good vibes didn’t last — their next drive fizzled amid a penalty and Illinois burned a few minutes of clock before punting back.
Nebraska navigated an adventurous 19-play, 91-yard touchdown drive from there while overcoming a high snap and sack along the way. Even then, after Martinez hit Oliver Martin for a 4-yard score, Culp missed his second extra point of the game to keep NU’s deficit at 30-22.
The Huskers play their home opener next Saturday against Fordham.
