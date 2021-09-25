Huskers stopped the nation's top RB — until the game's biggest moment

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State gave the ball to its best player on the first play Saturday night. And Nebraska was ready.

Kenneth Walker took the football to the right on a zone run and had to take the long way around his own blocker as NU defensive lineman Damion Daniels pushed toward him. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer wrapped him up shortly thereafter for a 3-yard loss.

The nation’s most productive running back early in the season — averaging more than 164 rushing yards per game — didn’t find open spaces so easily against the Huskers. He collected just 12 yards on eight carries in the first quarter. Then 25 more on four totes in the second. He saw just four second-half attempts totaling two yards. His longest sequence of regulation was an 11-yard sprint before halftime that helped set up a 26-yard field goal.

“Nothing special, we just play our defense,” defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “Doesn’t matter who the running back is. If everybody fits their gap, it doesn’t matter who the running back is.”

Alas, Walker’s best run came in the game’s biggest moment. With MSU needing points of any kind to win in overtime, he started left and bounced back right for 23 yards to set up the winning chip-shot field goal.