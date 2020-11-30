Huskers talk 'tough love,' preparing for Purdue and motivation for the rest of this season

At 1-4, NU is playing for "pride" now, safety Deontai Williams said.

"You put in all this work all season and there's no need to hang your head down because the season isn't going the way we wanted it to go," Williams said. "But also you want to finish these last games as strong as we possibly can and try to win the rest of the way. You don't play to lose. You're always going to play to give it your all every game, no matter what the scoreboard is."

Said Martinez: "It's about grit. It's about wanting to win."

Inside linebacker Will Honas said the Huskers' new goal is win out and finish 4-4.

Williams said Nebraska's energy and "juice" in the week before the Iowa game was much better than the previous week, when the Huskers lost 41-23 to Illinois. When Williams woke up that Saturday morning, he sensed a poor vibe among his teammates.

"It was a bad atmosphere all around," Williams said. "It started that day of the game. Waking up, people weren't ready, stuff like that. We didn't have any juice. It just felt bad, just felt like we weren't ready to play the whole day. And plus we had all black on, to represent the Blackshirts, that's like a disgrace how we played against Illinois. We can't do that no more."