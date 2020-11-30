Huskers talk 'tough love,' preparing for Purdue and motivation for the rest of this season

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez likes his position coach, Mario Verduzco, for several reasons.
One is how he works with Martinez. He's big on details, and big on being tough on his quarterbacks when it comes to mastering the position.
"For me, when a coach is coaching me hard, that means he cares," Martinez said.
But Martinez can acknowledge that not every teammate feels the same way. As a captain elected by his teammates to lead, he has to be sensitive to that.
"I always kind of believed that great players liked to be coached hard," Martinez said. "But people are different. Especially here at Nebraska. Guys come from all different types of cultures and environments. I believe it’s a case-to-case type deal, and getting to know that person, getting to know that player, what motivates them is a big piece of that.
"I would say generally with my generation, guys tend not to like to be yelled at, especially in group settings. Little things like that you have to know in my position as a captain. Trying to get on those guys — yeah, I definitely do that, but I don’t want to yell in front of the whole team and embarrass them. So sometimes that means pulling them aside and coaching them that way."
Martinez also noted that Nebraska wants to have an accountable, player-led, tough-love culture at times. As Martinez said, it takes a "blend."
Scott Frost said he understands things have changed.
"Kids are a little different now. I don't think there's a lot, or as much tough love when they grow up," Frost said. "Our program is going to be about love first, and the toughness has to be built in along with that. That's how you reach players today, in my opinion. If they know you care about them, and genuinely care about them, they'll do about anything for you."
More notes from the press conference featuring Frost and players:
» Martinez said he felt "pretty good" about his play at Iowa — he completed 18 of 20 passes — but was frustrated by Nebraska failing to do the "little things" right.
"Those teams that execute those little details, they're doing it in practice," Martinez said. "... Obviously that's me getting better in practice, and the whole offensive unit."
» Players and Frost agreed that the preparation for and performance in the Iowa game was solid and worth replicating for Purdue.
"I think we have to approach every week like it's Iowa week," tight end Travis Vokolek said.
Will the Huskers do that? Practice on Monday seemed to get their approval, but it's a full week, and the rival Hawkeyes naturally stoke Nebraska's coals a little bit.
At 1-4, NU is playing for "pride" now, safety Deontai Williams said.
"You put in all this work all season and there's no need to hang your head down because the season isn't going the way we wanted it to go," Williams said. "But also you want to finish these last games as strong as we possibly can and try to win the rest of the way. You don't play to lose. You're always going to play to give it your all every game, no matter what the scoreboard is."
Said Martinez: "It's about grit. It's about wanting to win."
Inside linebacker Will Honas said the Huskers' new goal is win out and finish 4-4.
Williams said Nebraska's energy and "juice" in the week before the Iowa game was much better than the previous week, when the Huskers lost 41-23 to Illinois. When Williams woke up that Saturday morning, he sensed a poor vibe among his teammates.
"It was a bad atmosphere all around," Williams said. "It started that day of the game. Waking up, people weren't ready, stuff like that. We didn't have any juice. It just felt bad, just felt like we weren't ready to play the whole day. And plus we had all black on, to represent the Blackshirts, that's like a disgrace how we played against Illinois. We can't do that no more."
» Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said windy conditions inside Kinnick Stadium made for wobbly punts off the foot of Iowa punter Tory Taylor. As he approached a fourth-quarter punt, Taylor-Britt could see that the ball was wobbling. He muffed it, and the Hawkeyes recovered. It was a key moment in the game, and Taylor-Britt said Monday he knew he had to catch it.
Taylor-Britt agreed with Frost that NU has had issues "here and there" with catching punts in practice.
"It shouldn't be that hard to catch a ball coming out of the air," said Taylor-Britt, who's in his first full year as Nebraska's punt returner.
» Williams said he had confidence in his secondary to match up well against Purdue receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell this week. The Moore-Bell duo is one of the best NU will face this season, although Williams noted the prowess of Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
» Taylor-Britt has never played against Purdue. He suffered a concussion in 2018 and was sick for the 2019 game. The Huskers lost both.
» Taylor-Britt said he was as happy for Dicaprio Bootle making his first career interception as he would have been if he'd made the interception himself.
