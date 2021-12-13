 Skip to main content
Huskers target Montana punter Brian Buschini from transfer portal
FOOTBALL

Huskers target Montana punter Brian Buschini from transfer portal

Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon return with a new episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, breaking down the latest hires and the impact of the transfer portal on Nebraska football and more.

Nebraska offered a scholarship on Monday to the reigning FCS punter of the year.

Brian Buschini

Brian Buschini

Brian Buschini — who spent the past two years at Montana — entered the transfer portal earlier this week following the Grizzlies’ playoff ouster. The former teammate of NU receiver Samori Touré has three years left to play.

Buschini, from Helena, Montana, made the most of his first college action in 2021, sporting a 43-yard net punting average while placing 30 of his 69 punts inside the opponent 20-yard line. He averaged 46 yards yards per punt overall.

The move continues a busy few weeks of addressing Nebraska's specialists, which were erratic at best last season.

NU received a commitment from Furman transfer Timmy Bleekrode on Sunday, and will also add a pair of walk-on kickers in Spencer Pankratz (another Furman transfer) and 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich.

The team also has brought in a walk-on long snapper in Georgetown transfer Brady Weas.

Nebraska has a scholarship punter on its roster in third-year redshirt freshman Daniel Cerni, plus junior walk-on William Przystup, who handled most of the punting duties last season.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

