Huskers tired of being close: 'When it really matters, we haven’t gotten it done enough'

LINCOLN — Clutch play is the focus during the bye week for a Nebraska team continuing to search for wins in tight games.
Scott Frost said Wednesday the Huskers' effort and intensity have generally been up to his standard this year, but stretches at Minnesota were an exception. The challenge is seeing that manifest in key spots, whether that means a defensive stop at the right time or the elusive game-winning drive on offense.
The team discussed again this week how close it is to seeing winning results. Everyone is tired of that conversation, Frost said.
“It’s little details here and there,” Frost said. “We’re executing on a lot of stuff, making a lot of plays, getting a lot of yards. When it really matters, we haven’t gotten it done enough.”
A quick start to games is critical, Frost said, and NU saw the opposite last week when it went three-and-out before the Gophers responded with a long scoring drive. Coaches can be “a touch more aggressive” in their play-calling earlier in games. Players and staff need to “completely let it rip” as much in the first quarter as in the fourth.
NU practiced only Tuesday and Wednesday with no game Saturday, Frost said. The team has to give back practice days since it began the season a week earlier than most for the Week Zero contest at Illinois.
The down time will help physically after Big Red played eight straight Saturdays. Quarterback Adrian Martinez will be “as healthy as he’s been” when Purdue comes to Lincoln on Oct. 30. Safety Deontai Williams and running back Rahmir Johnson — who were banged up against the Gophers — are among other Huskers working back. Johnson has to clear concussion protocols before he returns to action, Frost said.
Other notes from Frost’s 13 minutes with reporters:
» Nebraska will spend the majority of its recruiting efforts looking for “immediate impact” players to round out its 2022 class, Frost said. That includes junior college prospects and transfers. The team is “a couple pieces away” from getting over the hump, Frost said.
» Asked about Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s “culture over skill” comments, Frost said he didn’t hear them. He said NU’s culture has come “100 miles,” adding he imagines Fleck has some skill on his roster too.
» Frost said there are many talented players he wishes were on the field more for Nebraska, including receiver Zavier Betts. But those players need the practice reps to show they’re ready for game action, he said.
» Nebraska will take a “deep dive” this week on assessing its schemes and plays to make sure it’s in the right stuff at the right time, Frost said.
