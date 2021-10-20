Huskers tired of being close: 'When it really matters, we haven’t gotten it done enough'

LINCOLN — Clutch play is the focus during the bye week for a Nebraska team continuing to search for wins in tight games.

Scott Frost said Wednesday the Huskers' effort and intensity have generally been up to his standard this year, but stretches at Minnesota were an exception. The challenge is seeing that manifest in key spots, whether that means a defensive stop at the right time or the elusive game-winning drive on offense.

The team discussed again this week how close it is to seeing winning results. Everyone is tired of that conversation, Frost said.

“It’s little details here and there,” Frost said. “We’re executing on a lot of stuff, making a lot of plays, getting a lot of yards. When it really matters, we haven’t gotten it done enough.”

A quick start to games is critical, Frost said, and NU saw the opposite last week when it went three-and-out before the Gophers responded with a long scoring drive. Coaches can be “a touch more aggressive” in their play-calling earlier in games. Players and staff need to “completely let it rip” as much in the first quarter as in the fourth.