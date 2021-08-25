Huskers tout reshaped culture with ‘workouts I hadn’t even imagined’

LINCOLN — You’re skeptical. You’ve heard these lines before, about improved player leadership and chemistry within Nebraska’s football program. Tighter than ever. Tougher than ever. Bonds so strong they’re government-backed. Fires snuffed out before a whiff of smoke ever reaches the head coach’s desk.
Austin Allen has heard it before. Now one of Nebraska’s captains — the first tight end to be a full captain since 2001 — Allen took his fist Monday and tapped it against his chest. This year, he says, it’s not a cliché.
“This is the best leadership, the best feeling I’ve had about a season, about fielding a team,” Allen said. “People always say ‘it’s the best we’ve ever felt.’ But I feel it here. I’m not going to lie about that.”
It’s what Scott Frost wanted perhaps most of all upon his arrival — a player-driven culture that mirrored what he experienced in the 1990s, under coach Tom Osborne. The one that baptized Frost by fire in 1995, when he took all of his lumps on the scout team and slowly earned the respect of a Blackshirt defense trying to tear his head off. The one that lost just twice in Frost’s three years on campus.
Nebraska has struggled to recreate that culture with Frost as coach. Halfway into year two, 2019, Frost lit into his team being comfortable with mediocrity, wearing hooded sweatshirts on a cold, rainy night in Minneapolis. After NU’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota, Allen was blunt about the team needing a break, needing, on some level, to get away from each other.
Allen doesn’t feel that now. He believes the massive roster of more than 150 players, since this spring, marches to the beat of the leaders on the field. Asked for examples, he walks through a new player-led accountability structure.
Mess up, and you’re meeting with Damian Jackson, a former Navy SEAL who plays outside linebacker for the Huskers. Jackson is not a captain, and, outside of special teams, he’s not destined to play much. But he’s the enforcer.
“They’re workouts I hadn’t even imagined — bear-crawls across the field dragging a bag with your feet,” Allen said of disciplinary sessions with Jackson. “Stuff you wouldn’t even think about. If I were to discipline somebody, I’d just make them run. Damian’s coming up with these ideas.”
Frost originated the accountability sessions years ago, Allen said.
“But Frost would tell somebody to do it, and it’d just fizzle out,” Allen said. “Now it’s Damian. Damian’s going to hold you accountable. And you can bet your bottom dollar if they did it once, they’re not going to do it again. It’s maybe one guy every other day. Things happen, too. You miss an alarm. We’re all humans. So guys just say ‘I missed my alarm, I overslept, I’ll take all the punishment.’ Which is a good thing. We have discipline.”
This is a shift, Allen said, players lobbied for this year. Instead of Frost being the sole source of accountability, he provides the framework while the players fill in the details. Unless Frost directs otherwise, Nebraska players are leading how they see fit and players are falling in line.
Notably, when the team voted for captains, it chose none of the sixth-year “super seniors” on defense and instead picked fourth and fifth-year juniors: Allen, quarterback Adrian Martinez, nose tackle Damion Daniels, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
The super seniors were eligible to be captains, safety Marquel Dismuke said, and didn’t take it personally when they weren’t chosen. But that quartet serves as another layer of accountability in the program.
“I don’t feel no type of way about it — I’m happy for the guys who got it — but, as for me, I’m going to be a captain, a vocal leader on the field and off the field,” said Dismuke, who signed in 2016.
Dismuke was one of roughly ten players — spread across five recruiting classes — who spoke to the media Monday. While the media primarily focused on Frost’s abrupt, five-minute press conference that was full of short, canned answers, his players had far more expansive, candid thoughts.
Left guard Ethan Piper — a member of the 2019 class — highlighted the larger “fines” now levied for in-practice penalties include running “gassers” after practices. Big men, in knee braces, in the heat.
“We have done it in the past but it has been more of an emphasis,” Piper said. “It has been more severe penalties. Maybe last year we did like 15 pushups. Now it is like a conditioning set.”
Daniels, who signed in 2017, praised the consistency of leadership.
“Back in the day, with the older leaders, they would get on us and everything,” he said. “But I feel like back in the day everyone was not as dialed in as we are this year.”
Samori Touré, who arrived from Montana as a 2021 transfer, has known no other Husker culture than the one he’s currently in. He likes it.
“This program is very player-led,” Touré said. “A lot of the older guys — and some of the younger guys, too — take the initiative, and try to make it so the coaches don’t have to tell us everything…a couple times, we’ve had practices that aren’t up to our standards and, we’ve had Adrian and Austin and Travis (Vokolek) bring us up and say ‘yo, we’re better than this.’”
Martinez launched into a lengthy discussion about performance and leadership. Deontai Williams, from the 2018 class, talked about the impact of being a father and taking up boxing to improve his stamina. Defensive end Ty Robinson described the film study course he takes with sixth-year senior Ben Stille to understand formations.
Based on player comments — forthcoming, frank, funny — Nebraska’s program did not, on Monday, resemble the Bo Pelini-era wariness players had for anyone outside the locker room walls. Frost, not possessing a long list of rules, has preferred an open-handed approach, asking players to do the correct thing related to “the guy to the right and the left of you.” NU coaches and player leaders have not imposed a mandate on players to get vaccinated — Frost is particularly focused on privacy — but Allen adds this: “If they say a vaccination is the best way that we can play football without any interruptions then, I mean, why not.”
Of course, the confidence in chemistry and culture becomes just mere bromide if Nebraska, a touchdown favorite, stumbles out of the gate at Illinois. Leadership, the Huskers agree, is best tested in adversity.
But Allen, as a captain, is a believer. He sees a program ready fulfill Frost’s vision of a player-led culture — which should produce what every Husker fan wants.
“There is only so much he can take care from the top and there is some stuff he should not have to take care of that the players are going to take care of,” Allen said. “And that is the players’ mentality. We are going to win football games and I think that is going to stem from how we handle stuff as players.”
