Huskers tout reshaped culture with ‘workouts I hadn’t even imagined’

Daniels, who signed in 2017, praised the consistency of leadership.

“Back in the day, with the older leaders, they would get on us and everything,” he said. “But I feel like back in the day everyone was not as dialed in as we are this year.”

Samori Touré, who arrived from Montana as a 2021 transfer, has known no other Husker culture than the one he’s currently in. He likes it.

“This program is very player-led,” Touré said. “A lot of the older guys — and some of the younger guys, too — take the initiative, and try to make it so the coaches don’t have to tell us everything…a couple times, we’ve had practices that aren’t up to our standards and, we’ve had Adrian and Austin and Travis (Vokolek) bring us up and say ‘yo, we’re better than this.’”

Martinez launched into a lengthy discussion about performance and leadership. Deontai Williams, from the 2018 class, talked about the impact of being a father and taking up boxing to improve his stamina. Defensive end Ty Robinson described the film study course he takes with sixth-year senior Ben Stille to understand formations.