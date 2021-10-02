Huskers unveil changes to starting offensive line against Northwestern

Nebraska took a longer route for the unity walk including the student tailgate area.
LINCOLN — Nebraska shook up its offensive line Saturday after weeks of struggles.
True freshman and Elkhorn South graduate Teddy Prochazka made his first career start at left tackle. Nouredin Nouili started for the first time as a Husker at left guard. Turner Corcoran — who started the previous four games at left tackle — moved to right tackle in place of Bryce Benhart.
Benhart and Trent Hixson were not in the starting lineup, snapping Benhart’s 13-game starting streak.
Prochazka appeared in his fourth game, the maximum allowed under NCAA rules before a player must forego a redshirt season. Nouili, a Norris graduate, started seven games at guard for Colorado State in 2019 and was a special teams contributor earlier this year.
The line didn’t get much action on the game’s first drive. Quarterback Adrian Martinez rolled to his right and found receiver Samori Touré for a 70-yard completion. A 4-yard Rahmir Johnson run and 1-yard Martinez touchdown sprint — he crossed the goal line untouched — capped the brief three-play possession.
