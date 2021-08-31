Huskers unveil patriotic alternate uniforms to be worn on 9/11 anniversary

LINCOLN — Nebraska football on Tuesday unveiled its alternate uniforms for the Sept. 11 game against Buffalo.

The release included a two-and-a-half-minute video featuring former Navy SEAL turned Husker defensive lineman Damian Jackson and a cast of hundreds in Lincoln's historic Havelock neighborhood.

The uniform is designed to thank veterans and first responders on the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. NU played the first major college football game after 9/11, hosting Rice 10 days later. That memorable moment is referenced at the end of the video.

Featuring an all-white uniform with red numbers, the design is similar to the 2009 uniform Nebraska wore for its 300th sellout — though NU wore red tops then, and these are white.

And the Huskers' helmet — drawing rave reviews on social media — is dramatically different. It's all white, with a red stripe down the middle and a red interlocking NU design on the sides.

