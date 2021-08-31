Huskers watched their mistakes as a team. Now they'll try to forget them

During one of the toughest rewatches of Scott Frost’s tenure, Mike Dawson’s position groups commanded the screen.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Frost spent part of Monday morning replaying every mistake Nebraska made against Illinois for the entire roster to see. And no coach cringed more often than Dawson, whose outside linebackers and specialists made some of the most visible errors against the Illini.
To review: Daniel Cerni pooched two punts that netted less than 30 yards. Cam Taylor-Britt cost the Huskers two points trying to field a probable touchback. Connor Culp cost them two more by missing two extra points, and Caleb Tannor swung momentum the wrong direction when he committed two personal-foul penalties that negated Taylor-Britt’s interception of Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski.
So what happened? First-game jitters? Overenthusiasm? Neither should’ve mattered if Dawson’s players followed his cerebral approach.
“We want to play with emotion, we don't want emotion to play with us,” Dawson said. “If we get overheated, (if) we get outside the framework of what we’re supposed to be doing in the game, we need to check our hole card a little bit and get back to basics and back to controlling our emotions.”
The basics looked anything but when Nebraska traveled to Champaign. Dawson said Culp, the 2020 Big Ten kicker of the year, moved his eyes too early and his body out of position during his missed extra points.
Like Dawson’s golf swing. “And my golf swing isn’t very good,” Dawson quipped.
Cerni, who played the first football game of his life on Saturday, failed to trust his technique on the Big Ten stage, according to Dawson. The freshman from Australia kicked his first punt from Nebraska’s 48-yard line, which should’ve triggered what Dawson calls a “dagger” situation.
In “dagger,” the punter changes his drop to prevent the ball from flying into the end zone. Cerni executed the drop, Dawson said, but he didn’t swing his leg through the ball, which resulted in a 26-yard punt in the first quarter and a 19-yarder in the fourth (kicked from Illinois’ 43-yard-line), when Nebraska could’ve used the field position.
“He got in the heat of the battle there and tried to be perfect,” Dawson said. “... Your leg swing stays the same. He’s got to trust his technique.”
Taylor-Britt lost sight of his own Husker principles on his punt-return mishap. Beckton, who also coaches the return men, said Nebraska’s punt returners are coached not to cross their own 8-yard-line when fielding a punt. But when Illinois punter Blake Hayes booted a “bomb,” (Dawson’s word) from his own 40, Taylor-Britt crossed the 15, the 10, the 5 and, yes, the goal line.
Why? Taylor-Britt might not have expected to backtrack for the ball, Dawson said. The kick carried with the wind. Plus, Hayes’ previous punt had bounced out of bounds at Nebraska’s 1-yard-line. Taylor-Britt didn’t want the Huskers to be pinned.
“A bunch of things happened at once to create a bad situation,” Dawson said. “(I’m) not making any excuses for him, by any stretch. I’m explaining the situation. He just made a poor decision on it.”
Tannor made two on the play that should’ve resulted in a Taylor-Britt interception. First, he failed to keep his left arm up while hitting Sitkowski, which would’ve prevented Tannor from driving Sitkowski into the ground, Dawson said. Then, Tannor stood over Sitkowski, which prompted the taunting flag.
Tannor, like Culp, Cerni and Taylor-Britt, was coached otherwise. Both Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said they encourage players to celebrate with their teammates after making a big play. But Tannor, like Culp, Cerni and Taylor-Britt, forgot his coaches’ teachings because of his desire to make a play.
Such lapses have consequences, like negating an interception, gifting the opponent two points or shanking a punt or field goal. Then they must face their position coaches who, like Dawson, encouraged them to think “like a DB,” Dawson said.
Until, of course, they had to see it again on Monday morning with all their teammates watching. During the game, Nebraska hopes its players forget their mistakes. But as Frost decided on Monday, it helps to remember them afterward.
“We’re in this business here to get guys to play better,” Beckton said of Frost's film session. “When they make a mistake, we can’t sugarcoat it. If we sugarcoat it, it’s going to continue to happen.”