Huskers watched their mistakes as a team. Now they'll try to forget them

“A bunch of things happened at once to create a bad situation,” Dawson said. “(I’m) not making any excuses for him, by any stretch. I’m explaining the situation. He just made a poor decision on it.”

Tannor made two on the play that should’ve resulted in a Taylor-Britt interception. First, he failed to keep his left arm up while hitting Sitkowski, which would’ve prevented Tannor from driving Sitkowski into the ground, Dawson said. Then, Tannor stood over Sitkowski, which prompted the taunting flag.

Tannor, like Culp, Cerni and Taylor-Britt, was coached otherwise. Both Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said they encourage players to celebrate with their teammates after making a big play. But Tannor, like Culp, Cerni and Taylor-Britt, forgot his coaches’ teachings because of his desire to make a play.

Such lapses have consequences, like negating an interception, gifting the opponent two points or shanking a punt or field goal. Then they must face their position coaches who, like Dawson, encouraged them to think “like a DB,” Dawson said.

Until, of course, they had to see it again on Monday morning with all their teammates watching. During the game, Nebraska hopes its players forget their mistakes. But as Frost decided on Monday, it helps to remember them afterward.