Huskers wearing black alternate jerseys against Illinois

Nebraska football will be back in black Saturday as the Huskers host Illinois.

NU freshman receiver Marcus Fleming posted on Instagram that NU would be wearing black uniforms against the Illini. The Nebraska football Twitter account also tweeted a video teasing the uniforms.

They appear to be the same uniform tops the Huskers wore in a 38-31 loss to Indiana last season. This year Nebraska is wearing black pants too.

It'd the fourth time NU has worn black alternate uniforms. Nebraska wore them against UCLA in 2013 and lost. In 2015, the Huskers wore them against Northwestern and lost. Last season, NU unveiled them against the Hoosiers and dropped that game, too.

Nebraska has an away version of the Blackshirts uniform — with a white top and black pants — that was unveiled in a NU video posted to Twitter earlier this fall.

Since 2009 the Huskers have a 5-4 record in alternates.

2009 throwbacks: win over Louisiana-Lafayette

2012 space-age look: win over Wisconsin

2013 all-black: loss to UCLA

2014 blood red: win over Illinois

2015 all-black: lost to Northwestern