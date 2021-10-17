Huskers went from nearly reaching new heights to hitting bottom, again

The Huskers played their eighth straight game Saturday while Minnesota returned from its bye week. Nebraska hadn’t played a day game in four weeks, and the atmosphere in Minneapolis lacked the zest Husker fans provide in Lincoln.

Those aren’t excuses, they’re realities.

Here are a few more realities: Nebraska is 10-20 in Big Ten play under Frost. It holds winning records over three conference opponents during his tenure: Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland, each of which has played NU once since 2018.

And Frost’s Huskers have beaten two Power Five teams that finished with winning records in four seasons. Both came during his first year, and both — Michigan State and Minnesota — finished 7-6.

Those numbers pop — especially after an ugly loss like Saturday’s.

Adrian Martinez’s frenzied comeback routine looked fun against Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan. But against the Gophers, it looked disorganized, particularly after the intentional-grounding safety on a play that began with a clean pocket. The Huskers’ trust in their defense seemed admirable until Minnesota proved how little the Blackshirts could afford to play a bad half. And Nebraska’s special teams were trending upward until Connor Culp missed two more kicks.