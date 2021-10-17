Huskers went from nearly reaching new heights to hitting bottom, again

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas left Huntington Bank Stadium shaking his head. Coach Scott Frost fixed his glance down as he walked toward the media room.
They weren’t alone. Few Huskers exhibited the right body language before, during or after their 30-23 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.
“I didn’t think we had quite the same energy,” Frost told reporters, but he didn’t need to.
The difference in Nebraska’s demeanor bore itself out on the field, the scoreboard and during the postgame media scrums.
“That's not how we play ball,” defensive tackle and team captain Damion Daniels said.
Added three-year starter Cam Taylor-Britt: “I don't feel like everybody was awake and ready to play this 11 o'clock game.”
Said sixth-year senior JoJo Domann: “It’s crazy. We keep finding ways to lose.”
Last week, the Huskers viewed themselves as a team on the rise after pushing Michigan to its limit. “If that’s the No. 9 team in the country,” tight end and captain Austin Allen said last Saturday, “we were battling them right to the end.”
But the transitive property doesn’t apply in college football. The Huskers couldn’t summon their Michigan performance — or anything resembling it — against middling Minnesota. And seven days after flirting with new heights, Nebraska found the bottom again.
The Huskers played their eighth straight game Saturday while Minnesota returned from its bye week. Nebraska hadn’t played a day game in four weeks, and the atmosphere in Minneapolis lacked the zest Husker fans provide in Lincoln.
Those aren’t excuses, they’re realities.
Here are a few more realities: Nebraska is 10-20 in Big Ten play under Frost. It holds winning records over three conference opponents during his tenure: Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland, each of which has played NU once since 2018.
And Frost’s Huskers have beaten two Power Five teams that finished with winning records in four seasons. Both came during his first year, and both — Michigan State and Minnesota — finished 7-6.
Those numbers pop — especially after an ugly loss like Saturday’s.
Adrian Martinez’s frenzied comeback routine looked fun against Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan. But against the Gophers, it looked disorganized, particularly after the intentional-grounding safety on a play that began with a clean pocket. The Huskers’ trust in their defense seemed admirable until Minnesota proved how little the Blackshirts could afford to play a bad half. And Nebraska’s special teams were trending upward until Connor Culp missed two more kicks.
With Saturday’s loss, Nebraska lost whatever goodwill it curried with its frisky losses against top-10 opponents. All the bad outcomes the Huskers thought they had outgrown — a fifth-straight losing season, a Big Ten basement finish, coaching changes — remain in play.
Frost is confident his players won’t quit. The players are too talented, he said. Their character too strong. They’ll return from the bye an improved team.
They better, because the version of Nebraska that played Minnesota won’t silence the noise that again surrounds the program. Fan outrage and coaching questions will fill the void during Nebraska’s bye week. The first step to peace and quiet: Change the energy.
“We’ve got to as a staff get a little more juiced up to play,” Frost said. “That’s on us.”