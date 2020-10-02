Huskers will jump through any hoop to play football — even 'if it's in Uzbekistan'

LINCOLN — Nebraska may have the hardest schedule in the Big Ten. The league’s cap on daily antigen tests may take a bite out of the Huskers’ giant roster. It’s not clear whether NU will get its wish to play some games on Friday. And Nebraska has certain positions on the team where, if a COVID-19 outbreak hits, the depth could disappear quickly.
NU coach Scott Frost didn’t shrug off those details Friday, but he did say his team is ready to take the challenges head on, whatever they may be.
The Huskers fought to play this season, and they’re excited to do so.
“I don’t think beggars can be choosers,” Frost said. “If they tell us we’re playing on a Thursday, we need to be ready to play on a Thursday. If it’s Sunday, it’s Sunday. And if it’s in Uzbekistan, we’re going to have to probably stop in a couple places on the way over there. Wherever and whenever we get to play, our guys are just excited to get a chance to compete.”
With three weeks until the opener against Ohio State, Frost said the program is still “working through issues” related to the Big Ten's 170-test daily cap — reported by various outlets — for each program’s players, coaches, trainers and staff. Many Big Ten teams can fit comfortably under the 170-test limit. Nebraska’s roster, currently at 154 players, cannot fit under that limit once coaches and other personnel are included.
“A limit on the roster affects us more than it would about any team in the country,” said Frost, who has the biggest roster in the Big Ten and likely the biggest of any FBS team outside of the military service academies. “The walk-on program has been a very important part of Nebraska football for generations. We’re still working through the details on that. The Big Ten’s working hard. I give them credit for coming up with rules and ways we can play football. I’m just grateful to be able to play football — I think that’s the right decision — but I also want to give our student-athletes who are on the football team an opportunity to practice and compete.”
Frost said there’s a “risk” NU will have to carry fewer players on its roster, but NU is willing to pay for or supply more antigen tests to accommodate the size of the roster. NU has its own antigen testing contract with Quidel, secured prior to the Big Ten’s bulk delivery of tests through the same company.
But the Huskers will comply with league rules, Frost said, and be “as safe as we can” over the course of the football season to give players a chance at games.
At some positions, Frost said, a number of players have already had confirmed COVID-19 cases or have tested positive for the antibodies from the virus. Those spots should be relatively free of depth problems during the season. Frost said other positions haven’t been touched by the coronavirus. A few positive cases — with each requiring a 21-day quarantine — could dash NU’s depth quickly, Frost said.
“We feel good about our ability to field a team at a lot of positions,” Frost said. “There’s some others where we don’t have any of our guys who have had the virus or have antibodies. You just never know. I don’t know that there’s any way to handle that.”
Frost inherited a depth-challenged roster when he arrived in December 2017. The collapse of the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes — Frost is technically responsible for the latter, but he put it together just weeks after he arrived — means that NU signed large classes in 2019 and 2020, both in terms of scholarship and walk-on players. The players are there, but they’re largely young and inexperienced at most positions, including receiver.
Support Local Journalism
But the team’s back in practice and has a clearer purpose in front of it. Frost will take that over where Big Ten football was a month ago — on the sideline.
“Anybody in life, if you don’t know what you’re working for, it’s hard to give everything you have,” Frost said.
More notes from Frost’s 20-minute chat with the media:
» Because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility, players who’d normally worry about maintaining their redshirt status by appearing in only four games can now appear in every game. Frost said his process for determining playing time will change “a little bit,” but the best players will still play the most. The bigger decisions — how long to keep players on the roster — will be made down the road.
“We’re going to play as many guys as we can and whoever’s going to help us win football games,” Frost said.
» The pool of running backs at Nebraska’s disposal will be deeper than a year ago, Frost said. NU will "lean heavy" on returning senior starter Dedrick Mills, but others are emerging.
Frost said true freshmen Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison are showing “flashes” as they continue to learn the offense. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, who suffered multiple serious knee injuries in high school, “has been healthier than we thought this year and has done some really good things.” Other young players and walk-ons are making plays too, Frost said.
» Frost said the day the Big Ten announced the restart of its football season (Sept. 16) was the same day his father, Larry, died. Frost said his Christian faith has been the reason he has gotten through the last few weeks. A return to regular practices with players has helped in the recovery process too.
“It should have been a happy day and it wasn’t,” Frost said. “Without faith and hope, I don’t know how people get through something like that. I’m just glad I was blessed enough to have that type of father.”
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland contributed to this report.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.