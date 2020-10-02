Huskers will jump through any hoop to play football — even 'if it's in Uzbekistan'

“A limit on the roster affects us more than it would about any team in the country,” said Frost, who has the biggest roster in the Big Ten and likely the biggest of any FBS team outside of the military service academies. “The walk-on program has been a very important part of Nebraska football for generations. We’re still working through the details on that. The Big Ten’s working hard. I give them credit for coming up with rules and ways we can play football. I’m just grateful to be able to play football — I think that’s the right decision — but I also want to give our student-athletes who are on the football team an opportunity to practice and compete.”

Frost said there’s a “risk” NU will have to carry fewer players on its roster, but NU is willing to pay for or supply more antigen tests to accommodate the size of the roster. NU has its own antigen testing contract with Quidel, secured prior to the Big Ten’s bulk delivery of tests through the same company.

But the Huskers will comply with league rules, Frost said, and be “as safe as we can” over the course of the football season to give players a chance at games.