Huskers will open April 17 football practice to fans in Memorial Stadium

The Huskers will open their April 17 practice in Memorial Stadium to 4,000 fans.

The practice will run from 2:15-4:45 p.m. with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. Fans will enter through Gates 4 and 10, with Gate 3 available as an ADA entrance.

Practice will be free to attend, but fans must reserve tickets ahead of time at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets will be made available in three waves — Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.; Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday April 14 at 6 p.m.

Seating will be limited to the West side of Memorial Stadium, utilizing every third row to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be required to be worn at all times.

Concessions will not be open, but fans are allowed to bring their own limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Parking in surrounding lots will be free.

In the event inclement weather forces practice indoors, it will not be open to the public.

Tickets for the Red-White spring game on May 1 are currently on sale and cost $10. Get more information at Huskers.com.

