Huskers will open April 17 football practice to fans in Memorial Stadium

Nebraska's quarterbacks at spring practice
The Huskers will open their April 17 practice in Memorial Stadium to 4,000 fans.
The practice will run from 2:15-4:45 p.m. with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. Fans will enter through Gates 4 and 10, with Gate 3 available as an ADA entrance.
Practice will be free to attend, but fans must reserve tickets ahead of time at
Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets will be made available in three waves — Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.; Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday April 14 at 6 p.m.
Seating will be limited to the West side of Memorial Stadium, utilizing every third row to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be required to be worn at all times.
Concessions will not be open, but fans are allowed to bring their own limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Parking in surrounding lots will be free.
In the event inclement weather forces practice indoors, it will not be open to the public.
Tickets for the Red-White spring game on May 1 are currently on sale and cost $10. Get more information at
Huskers.com.
Photos: Huskers hold open practice April 7th
Nebraska quarterbacks, from left: Matt Masker, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, and Adrian Martinez line up to run during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone, left, and Zach Schlager run a drill during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's RuQuan Buckley runs during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer waits his turn during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Blaise Gunnerson carries a tackle ring during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Matt Masker (18) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterbacks Heinrich Haarberg (10), Logan Smothers (8) and Adrian Martinez (2) run a drill Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Logan Smothers (8) gets ready to throw a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback coach oversees Mario Verduzco a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) runs with the ball during s Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Matt Masker (18) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Matt Masker (18) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets ready to throw a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek, facing and Damian Jackson run a drill during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Logan Smothers (8) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Matt Masker (18) grabs a snap during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterback Matt Masker (18) throws a pass during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Blaise Gunnerson runs a drilluring spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wide receiver Elliott Brown (41) leaps over corner back Nadab Joseph (16) during a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wide receiver Samori Toure (6) runs a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander oversees a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive linemen Bryce Benhart (54) and Trent Hixson (75) run a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players Simon Otte (34) and Mason Nieman (43) in a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive lineman Ethan Piper (57) smiles during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive lineman Broc Brando (73) runs a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Running back Cooper Jewett (26) runs a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic runs during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison talk during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Running Backs Coach Ryan Held talks to Cooper Jewett, No. 26, Marvin Scott III, No. 21, and Markese Stepp, No. 31, during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players, including Luke Reimer (28) get ready to run a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks after a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks after a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive players Marvin Scott III (21) and Isaiah Harris (37) run a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players Luke Reimer (28) and Nick Henrich (42) participate in a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Running back Zach Weinmaster (31) runs a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive players Pheldarius Payne (0) and Cooper Jewett (26) run a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Corner back Nadab Joseph (16) and wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) run a drill during a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football assistant coach Barrett Ruud speaks after a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football assistant coach Tony Tuioti speaks after a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers speaks after a Husker football spring practice on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jackson Hannah carries the ball during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damian Jackson watches during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher lines up during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates holds his helmet during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Eteva Mauga-Clements, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Zach Schlager, and Jackson Hannah wait their turn during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich watches during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the media after spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Zach Schlager, and Chris Kolarevic wait their turn during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Leader hits a sled during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eli Richter waits his turn during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne hits a tackle ring during spring practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
