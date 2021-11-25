Huskers with senior day decisions are pieces to the puzzle of 2022

LINCOLN — Play every game like it’s your last. No nugget of wisdom has Austin Allen shared more with his teammates through the years.

The advice felt almost prescient at times for the veteran Nebraska tight end. When injuries cropped up. When the pandemic hit. And now again — Iowa week, Black Friday, Senior Day — in what will definitely be his last college kickoff before he turns to the NFL.

Allen’s situation has been so fluid that he only made his decision in the 30 hours between when he spoke with reporters Monday and his social media announcement the next day. He’s the first of 21 junior-eligible Huskers to declare whether they will take advantage of the free 2020 COVID year and return to Lincoln or move on from the program. Seven other seniors are guaranteed to suit up in red and white for the last time with a chance to end their college careers victorious.

“We haven’t succeeded as players in getting the details right and, really, the coaches had to pay for it,” Allen said. “It’s an emotional time for me to get it right for those guys, for people in this university. Really owe it to them to get it done.”