Huskers without starting center Cam Jurgens against Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska will be without its starting center against Northwestern and a few other key pieces while its touted receiver addition is set to make his debut.

Sophomore Cam Jurgens was not among the offensive linemen who traveled for Nebraska and will miss the game after making 13 consecutive starts beginning last season. The Beatrice native suffered a lower-leg injury against Ohio State two weeks ago and missed the end of the first half.

In a twist, senior Matt Farniok will start in Jurgens' place after sliding from right tackle to right guard to begin the season. When Jurgens missed some time against OSU, sophomore Will Farniok took the snaps.

The starting offensive line (left to right): Brenden Jaimes, Boe Wilson, Matt Farniok, Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart.

Meanwhile, junior college transfer receiver Omar Manning went through pregame warmups on the field and appears set to make his Nebraska debut against the Wildcats.

On defense, Myles Farmer (safety) and Quinton Newsome (corner) will start in place of Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt, who are suspended for the first half Saturday after targeting calls against Ohio State.