Huskers without starting RB Rahmir Johnson for Wisconsin game

Nebraska’s running backs — in turmoil and transition for most of this season — appear to have another twist for the Wisconsin game.

Starter Rahmir Johnson did not participate in pregame warmups Saturday. Scott Frost said earlier in the week Johnson was banged up.

Markese Stepp, Jaquez Yant and Marvin Scott were the three scholarship backs suited up. Scott, buried on the depth chart all season, is making his first road trip of the year.

The trio was joined by walk-on Cooper Jewett. NU also has several receivers who can play running back in a pinch.

Johnson is NU’s second-leading rusher this season with 495 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson also has 16 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Backup Sevion Morrison left the team in the last two weeks.

» Nebraska will also be without safety Deontai Williams, who did not suit up Saturday. Williams has not played for the Huskers since injuring his knee against Minnesota last month.

