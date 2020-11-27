Huskers without top running back Dedrick Mills for second straight game

IOWA CITY — Nebraska will be without its No. 1 running back again.

Senior Dedrick Mills was not among the Huskers warming up inside Kinnick Stadium on Friday morning. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder hasn’t played since the first half against Penn State two weeks ago. Scott Frost indicated this week that Mills had practiced and would “probably be close” regarding whether he plays.

Preseason No. 2 back Ronald Thompkins was suited up and participated in warmups along with other backs, including Rahmir Johnson and Marvin Scott. Thompkins hasn’t played since the Penn State game. Scott, a true freshman, has seen his usage increase the last three contests. He had eight carries for 22 yards against Illinois.

Nebraska has funneled most of its rushing attack through its quarterbacks this season.

Other pregame observations:

» Receiver Marcus Fleming was also absent from warmups. The true freshman had five catches for 75 yards against Northwestern but has otherwise not made a reception this season.

» Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was working with starting center Cam Jurgens in warmups. Luke McCaffrey took snaps from backup Matt Farniok.