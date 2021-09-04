Huskers without Travis Vokolek, Casey Rogers and Mosai Newsom against Fordham

Nebraska football hosts home fans — well, those outside of friends and family — for the first time since 2019 on Saturday when the Huskers host Fordham Saturday at 11 a.m. A few pregame kickoff thoughts:

» Travis Vokolek, Casey Rogers and Mosai Newsom are out for today’s game. None were dressed for the contest.

» NU is hosting just one official visitor today — that’d be current 2022 Husker receiver commit Victor Jones — but lots of unofficial visitors, including North Platte’s Vince Genatone, who had a huge game Friday night at Fremont and, other than his height, looks like a scholarship prospect for the Huskers. Some of NU’s other commits for 2022 and 2023 should be on hand, too.

» Watch Nebraska’s offensive line today. Do the Huskers come out with an aggressive, gap blocking approach or a zone-style scheme that’s more about cohesion and timing — and running back cadence — than sheer power. Both systems can work. What will NU choose? The Huskers appear to have their hands full next week with Buffalo’s defensive line — a four-man group that packs a punch — not to mention the defensive lines going forward.