Huskers without Travis Vokolek, Casey Rogers and Mosai Newsom against Fordham
FOOTBALL

Sam keeps it simple and optimistic for his three keys for the Huskers against an FCS opponent.

Nebraska football hosts home fans — well, those outside of friends and family — for the first time since 2019 on Saturday when the Huskers host Fordham Saturday at 11 a.m. A few pregame kickoff thoughts:

» Travis Vokolek, Casey Rogers and Mosai Newsom are out for today’s game. None were dressed for the contest.

» NU is hosting just one official visitor today — that’d be current 2022 Husker receiver commit Victor Jones — but lots of unofficial visitors, including North Platte’s Vince Genatone, who had a huge game Friday night at Fremont and, other than his height, looks like a scholarship prospect for the Huskers. Some of NU’s other commits for 2022 and 2023 should be on hand, too.

» Watch Nebraska’s offensive line today. Do the Huskers come out with an aggressive, gap blocking approach or a zone-style scheme that’s more about cohesion and timing — and running back cadence — than sheer power. Both systems can work. What will NU choose? The Huskers appear to have their hands full next week with Buffalo’s defensive line — a four-man group that packs a punch — not to mention the defensive lines going forward.

» NU coaches will tell you they really do believe in their wide receivers. Really. If the Huskers post a lead early, you should see a whole bunch of them.

» Fordham brought five quarterbacks — or, at least, Fordham brought five guys taking snaps from centers. It’s a little doubtful all of them play.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

