Huskers' young D-lineman embrace big opportunity: 'Either you're ready or you're not'

If Ty Robinson breaks out in the trenches this fall, he wants to be clear it was far from a one-man effort.

One of Nebraska’s headline recruits in the 2019 class saved his redshirt last season but lost any preconception that he was ready for big-time college football. He appeared in three games late in the year — including against Wisconsin and Iowa — showing flashes of his four-star talent but also at times swimming mentally and physically against “grown men” who moved him with a purpose.

OK, thought Robinson, so ability alone won’t do it. What now?

What happened was an all-in investment from everyone around the 6-foot-6, 315-pound defensive lineman. Senior D-lineman Ben Stille holds daily “football IQ” film studies with him after practice, explaining why this technique would work best in this situation or that decision would be better against that offensive alignment.

Meanwhile, fellow position mates Chris Walker and Damian Jackson — two of the best weightlifters and trainers on the team — chose Robinson as their workout partner. On the field, assistant Tony Tuioti continued to hammer his “good, better, best” philosophy. That play might have been good, he often says, but it can be better.