'I always wanted to go there:' Husker walk-on commit Kelen Meyer ready to focus on kicking

KEARNEY, Neb. — It was the second week of last season when the Ord football team faced Central City, and Kelen Meyer lined up for a 58-yard field goal. It was the kick that changed his life.
Meyer went viral after breaking the Class C-2 record for the longest field goal. Once that happened, schools kept calling for Meyer, including Nebraska.
Meyer had plenty of options for college, but a week after earning an offer to walk on with the Huskers, Meyer decided to commit.
He will be one of the 12 walk-ons in this year’s class.
“I was really excited,” Meyer said. “I always wanted to go there, watching the Huskers play on Saturday all the time. I thought it would be a cool thing to be a part of. I’m really excited about it.”
Meyer was a member of the 2020 state championship team. After a perfect regular season, Ord defeated Fremont Bergan 28-7 in the Class C-2 state championship.
“Once we really got playing games and practicing hard, we went on a roll and kind of took off,” Meyer said. “We just knew that we could play against anyone, and we got some big wins in the regular season against some really good teams. In the playoffs, we’ve been there before, we knew what we had to do and we just played our game, played really well and we got what we wanted to be. It kind of stunk that it wasn’t in Lincoln, but we were playing for the state championship. We were all really excited and we had that right mindset.”
The pandemic forced on-site state finals in 2020 instead of staging the championships at Lincoln.
Beyond kicking, Meyer played both defensive back and wide receiver. Meyer led the Chanticleers with eight interceptions.
On Saturday, he played for the North team during the Shrine Bowl in Kearney. His teammate, Tommy Stevens, who rushed for 1,633 yards his senior year, also was on the North roster.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” Meyer said. “It’s been a lot of fun being with my teammates and getting to know the guys and getting to work at something that we really wanted to do. We’re getting better at it every day and get to hang out with them all the time. It’s been really fun.
“I just love playing the game and love playing everywhere I can on the field — just playing both wide receiver and DB. It’s been really fun playing those positions. I just grew up really liking them and playing them. It will be hard, but I’m excited for the next chapter of kicking.”
The Huskers have five kickers on the roster. All-Big Ten player Connor Culp returns for his senior season. Once he departs next year, the position will be wide open. Once Meyer enrolls, he plans on competing for the starting placekicker job and earning a scholarship.
“I think once I get down there, I kind of want to show them how I can kick and prove how good I can be. I think I might do very well, earning a starting spot, and start playing.”