'I always wanted to go there:' Husker walk-on commit Kelen Meyer ready to focus on kicking

KEARNEY, Neb. — It was the second week of last season when the Ord football team faced Central City, and Kelen Meyer lined up for a 58-yard field goal. It was the kick that changed his life.

Meyer went viral after breaking the Class C-2 record for the longest field goal. Once that happened, schools kept calling for Meyer, including Nebraska.

Meyer had plenty of options for college, but a week after earning an offer to walk on with the Huskers, Meyer decided to commit.

He will be one of the 12 walk-ons in this year’s class.

“I was really excited,” Meyer said. “I always wanted to go there, watching the Huskers play on Saturday all the time. I thought it would be a cool thing to be a part of. I’m really excited about it.”

Meyer was a member of the 2020 state championship team. After a perfect regular season, Ord defeated Fremont Bergan 28-7 in the Class C-2 state championship.