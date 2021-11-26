'I’m proud of the kid': Nebraska QB Logan Smothers' debut features positives, negatives

LINCOLN — For a while, everything was working for Logan Smothers.

The second-year freshman was running the option, pitching to teammates and keeping the ball himself. He completed his first seven passes before a ball hit the turf in the fourth quarter. The offense hummed along, racking up 21 midway through the third quarter against one of the nation’s top-10 scoring defenses.

“This is what I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Smothers said half an hour after his first career start came to an end. “What more can you ask for than playing at home against Iowa?”

With four-year starting QB Adrian Martinez on the sideline wearing a letter jacket and bulky brace on his injured throwing shoulder, all eyes were on the Alabama native in what amounted to an audition for what the offense could be in 2022. There was good, like a 16-for-22 passing day for 199 yards along with a pair of rushing scores and 64 yards on a whopping 24 carries. There was bad, like a pair of fumbled exchanges — one that went for a turnover — and a game-ending interception. The NU offense took a delay-of-game penalty before its first snap.