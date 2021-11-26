'I’m proud of the kid': Nebraska QB Logan Smothers' debut features positives, negatives

LINCOLN — For a while, everything was working for Logan Smothers.
The second-year freshman was running the option, pitching to teammates and keeping the ball himself. He completed his first seven passes before a ball hit the turf in the fourth quarter. The offense hummed along, racking up 21 midway through the third quarter against one of the nation’s top-10 scoring defenses.
“This is what I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Smothers said half an hour after his first career start came to an end. “What more can you ask for than playing at home against Iowa?”
With four-year starting QB Adrian Martinez on the sideline wearing a letter jacket and bulky brace on his injured throwing shoulder, all eyes were on the Alabama native in what amounted to an audition for what the offense could be in 2022. There was good, like a 16-for-22 passing day for 199 yards along with a pair of rushing scores and 64 yards on a whopping 24 carries. There was bad, like a pair of fumbled exchanges — one that went for a turnover — and a game-ending interception. The NU offense took a delay-of-game penalty before its first snap.
The final drive ultimately fizzled like so many late Nebraska comebacks have in a season with an FBS-record eight one-score losses. Eleven plays had moved Nebraska 47 yards to the Iowa 29-yard line with the clock ticking to under a minute in a game the Hawkeyes led 28-21. Smothers repeatedly checked down to receivers as NU called 10 pass plays in that span, including a quick out to Samori Toure for five yards on a must-have fourth-and-two.
Then, the dagger. On a play where receiver Levi Falck had the option to sit on his route or run an inside post, Smothers threw in while Falck stopped. Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris snagged the uncontested interception as teammates swarmed him in celebration.
“I bet we have 3,000 reps of that,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “Made the wrong throw at the wrong time.”
Added Smothers: “We just had a miscommunication there. Can’t have that happen.”
But the 21-year-old and former standout prep sprinter won some believers for the bulk of his work. Running back Brody Belt said he felt the same command presence from the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder as he usually does from Martinez.
Toure said the opening drive — a 12-play, 75-yard march heavy on Smothers option plays and handoffs to rusher Jaquez Yant with completions of 19 and 28 yards mixed in to Toure — provided a confidence boost that lasted most of the afternoon.
The advice from the outgoing senior wideout to Smothers: keep being himself. No moment was too big for him Friday.
“He surprised me with his confidence,” Toure said. “Most freshman quarterbacks, they won’t come in with confidence. They’ll be nervous, especially in a big game like this. But he handled the whole week of preparation really well and he came out today with confidence. I’m proud of the kid.”
Smothers found out Sunday he would be the starter with Martinez out. The experience — coming in his sixth game of the campaign overall — will help him “a ton” into the offseason, he said. Nebraska has plenty to sift through at quarterback, beginning with whether Martinez elects to return for 2022 and continuing with a new offensive coordinator and any additions the Huskers may make to the position group through the transfer portal and recruiting.
“We’ve got some ballers in the quarterback room,” tight end Austin Allen said. “Logan, he’s a heck of an athlete and I’m glad he got a chance today. It sucks the situation with Adrian happened, but I’m happy Logan got his chance. He did some good things for us. He’s a good athlete.”
The edict from Frost to Smothers was simple in theory. Make plays and don’t turn the ball over. Outside of the exchange fumbles — “It’s gonna happen; just gotta endure it,” Smothers said — the quarterback did just that while showing his signature toughness taking hits on the run and absorbing punishment a few times for hanging in the pocket to make throws.
Smothers, who overhauled his throwing motion last offseason under the direction of now-fired quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, said he’ll watch back the game a few times before moving on to what’s next. Whatever that might be.
His takeaway Friday about the Huskers at large was similar to where he believes his individual game to be.
“We’re right there,” Smothers said. “We just gotta get over the hump.”
