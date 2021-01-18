 Skip to main content
If you want a former Husker in the Super Bowl, there's one team left to root for
1 comment
FOOTBALL

If you want a former Husker in the Super Bowl, there's one team left to root for

Ndamukong Suh

If Tampa Bay beats Green Bay this weekend, Ndamukong Suh will play in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

There's one team left in the NFL playoffs with a former Husker on the roster. 

In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three. Ndamukong Suh, Lavonte David and Khalil Davis moved within one win of the Super Bowl on Sunday night with a 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. 

The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have no ex-Huskers on their rosters. Sam Koch (Baltimore Ravens) and Andy Janovich (Cleveland Browns) were eliminated this past weekend. Will Compton and Joshua Kalu (Tennessee Titans) and Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers) were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Tampa Bay meets Green Bay at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the NFC Championship game. The Packers were listed as a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning.

The two teams met earlier this season in a 38-10 victory for the Bucs on Oct. 18. Suh and David combined for 2.5 sacks in that game.

Suh will be trying to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in his career after falling short with the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. He's had three tackles in each of Tampa Bay's first two playoff games this season.

David, in the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career with the Bucs, has recorded 16 tackles with one sack in the postseason. 

Davis, the rookie sixth-round draft pick, has played 20 defensive snaps in the playoffs, with almost all of that action coming against Washington in the Wild Card round.

Last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers had no ex-Huskers on either roster. That was the first time that's happened since 1992. 

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

1 comment

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

