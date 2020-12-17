In a stat-stuffing night, Nebraska basketball tops 100 in win over Doane

LINCOLN — The basket looked as big as Huron. Maybe bigger. Superior!
Trevor Lakes had just checked into the game when he caught the crosscourt pass from Dalano Banton, rose and fired his first 3-pointer as a Husker. Splash.
Ninety seconds later, Lakes did it again. Two minutes after that, again.
The 6-foot-7 senior transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis, making his Husker debut following an NCAA transfer waiver, wasted no time getting his feet wet Thursday in the Huskers’ 110-64 victory over Doane University.
“We’ve seen it since June,” Banton said. “He’s a threat on the court at all times. If you feed him and he’s open, he’s going to knock it down.”
It was a stat-stuffing night for Nebraska. Banton, in just 21 minutes of play, recorded the second triple double in program history. NU was plus-44 in Trey McGowens’ 21 minutes. Teddy Allen led the team with 16 points in 18 minutes. The Huskers shot 55% and recorded 25 assists against just eight turnovers.
“I know not everybody loved that we played this game, but I know the state of our team right now,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And going out and getting our guys feeling good about themselves is important. ...
“It was exactly what we needed.”
It might best be remembered for the new guys. Lakes, who made 4 of 5 from long range, gave Nebraska’s stop-and-start offense a welcome jolt. And Eduardo Andre, who missed the season’s first six games meeting COVID protocol, contributed nine points and four rebounds.
Andre, a 6-10 freshman, checked in with 8:22 left in the first half and recorded his first dunk 20 seconds later. He challenged a Tiger shot, leading to an Allen 3 at the other end. A minute later, Andre finished a layup at other end.
“He’s been playing basketball for about four years,” Hoiberg said. “To see some of the moves that he made on the block, I didn’t see any jitters at all. … The kid’s got a lot of of upside. You just can’t teach his size at almost 7-feet tall with 7-5 wingspan.”
Andre may not be Mikki Moore yet. And Lakes, whose white headband and wintry beard would make him a legend on Lincoln city recreation courts, won’t make Husker fans forget Eric Piatkowski anytime soon.
But the Huskers need reinforcements following a 3-3 start that included home losses to Nevada and Georgia Tech. In each, Nebraska faltered down the stretch.
Lakes might be most helpful. Last year in Indianapolis, he averaged 15.7 points and made 40% of 3s. The Huskers made just 31.8% of their 3s the first six games, ranking in the bottom half of Division I. Not good enough when Hoiberg’s offense depends on long-range shooting.
Based on his quick trigger Thursday, Lakes won’t be shy for Nebraska’s Big Ten opener Tuesday at Wisconsin.
“I’m a pretty old guy, so I’ve been playing college basketball for a while,” said Lakes, 21, who learned about a week ago that he might not have to wait until 2021-22 to play. “No, there wasn’t any nerves. … It’s easy to play with them. I was just excited to be out there.”
So were his teammates. When Lakes buried his first shot, cheers from Allen and Thorir Thorbjarnarson echoed around the empty arena. Lakes and Andre sparked Nebraska’s decisive run late in the first half.
With 9:30 left, it was 23-19 Nebraska. Seven minutes later, it was 54-24.
Hoiberg, who expects he’ll need more depth in Big Ten play, was pleased to get Lakes and Andre incorporated into his rotation. He wanted to give them a positive first impression.
“If you go out and get drubbed the first time out, it’s going to hurt confidence and who knows how long it lasts?” Hoiberg said.
As Thursday’s game wore on, Nebraska’s best players carried the load. Banton especially. Hoiberg praised his vision, feel and command of the offense. Banton had his triple double wrapped up with 13 minutes left.
“The guys were pumped up for him in the locker room,” Hoiberg said. “It’s a heck of an accomplishment. He’s been close a couple of times already this season. That’s what he does. He has such a unique all-around game with tremendous size.”
You’re likely to see Banton receive more responsibility during the Big Ten gantlet. The Huskers won’t be favored in many games — if any — but if Banton is any gauge, their spirits are high.
“We definitely feel like we’re ready,” Banton said.
Notes
» Hoiberg’s biggest fear going into this season was taking care of the ball. So after 56 turnovers in Nebraska’s last three games, Hoiberg made his team watch all of them on film. “As painful as that was.”
The Huskers work on “simple play” drills every practice.
“It was good to see us make those plays today after struggling with it for three straight games,” Hoiberg said.
Five Huskers scored in double figures, including Yvan Ouedraogo’s 13 and Kobe Webster’s 12. The Huskers scored 1.43 points per possession.
Nebraska’s 110 points was its highest score since putting 115 on Oregon on Nov. 25, 1995.
» Doane attempted 46 3-pointers, a record for a Nebraska opponent. The previous mark was Baylor in 1998. The Tigers, who made 13, had little choice against an athletic Husker defense.
Trey Winkler and Joe Burt led the Tigers will 11 points apiece.
» Walk-ons Bret Porter and Jace Piatkowski were not on the bench Thursday. Hoiberg said Porter was dealing with “a personal matter” and Piatkowski wasn’t able to be there. Hoiberg hoped to have both back on the roster soon.
