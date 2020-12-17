In a stat-stuffing night, Nebraska basketball tops 100 in win over Doane

Based on his quick trigger Thursday, Lakes won’t be shy for Nebraska’s Big Ten opener Tuesday at Wisconsin.

“I’m a pretty old guy, so I’ve been playing college basketball for a while,” said Lakes, 21, who learned about a week ago that he might not have to wait until 2021-22 to play. “No, there wasn’t any nerves. … It’s easy to play with them. I was just excited to be out there.”

So were his teammates. When Lakes buried his first shot, cheers from Allen and Thorir Thorbjarnarson echoed around the empty arena. Lakes and Andre sparked Nebraska’s decisive run late in the first half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With 9:30 left, it was 23-19 Nebraska. Seven minutes later, it was 54-24.

Hoiberg, who expects he’ll need more depth in Big Ten play, was pleased to get Lakes and Andre incorporated into his rotation. He wanted to give them a positive first impression.

“If you go out and get drubbed the first time out, it’s going to hurt confidence and who knows how long it lasts?” Hoiberg said.

As Thursday’s game wore on, Nebraska’s best players carried the load. Banton especially. Hoiberg praised his vision, feel and command of the offense. Banton had his triple double wrapped up with 13 minutes left.