In a strange Senior Week, Huskers hungry to 'prove everybody wrong'

Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes is part of a one-of-a-kind group of Husker seniors.
He'll have a Senior Day on Saturday — probably — when NU takes on Minnesota. He may very well have another home game next week when the Big Ten's crossover schedule is put in place. There won't be any fans in Memorial Stadium aside from his parents.
So, when Jaimes was asked Monday what Senior Day might be like, he gave a frank answer.
"Honestly, I don't know," Jaimes said.
He expects emotions to be high. In the weeks after the season ends — whenever it ends — he expects to discuss whether he'll go to the NFL or return for the fifth season the NCAA allows him. And he expects to take a few good lessons with him after starting his career as a 265-pound starting left tackle and finishing it with at least 40 straight starts.
"I've learned a lot more from losing than winning," said Jaimes, who said he stayed at NU because of offensive line coach Greg Austin. "I love being with him every single day."
Other Huskers seniors — who were featured on the interview list Monday — reflected on their time at NU.
"Everybody in my senior group right now deserves a round of applause," cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.
He calls these seniors "tough guys" because they've "stuck through it" with losing and consistent coaching changes.
"The guys in my class are very seasoned and know how to be able to relate to people," said Bootle, who played for two different head coaches and three different position coaches.
NU coach Scott Frost said he'd pick "tough" and "resilient" as the words to describe these seniors.
More quick notes from the Monday press conference with players and Frost:
» Dedrick Mills said he got injured on the first drive of the Penn State game when he felt a "pop" in his knee. He finished that opening drive but knew he couldn't play any longer without jeopardizing the rest of the team. He missed most of three games with the knee issue.
"I knew they missed me," Mills said. "I missed them, too."
Mills returned in NU's 37-27 win over Purdue. He called his 16-carry, 60-yard performance against the Boilermakers a "warmup game" in which he wanted to figure out how he'd feel running around. Frost said he wasn't sure Mills would play Saturday, but his pregame warmups were good.
Mills will feel much better playing against Minnesota.
"I feel a whole lot more confident with my knee," Mills said. "I came out and I showed it."
Said Frost: "We've been missing him."
» Players, particularly on defense, do not have fond memories of Minnesota's 34-7 win over the Huskers last season. Bootle said that game, in which the Gophers dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, was a "turning point" in the program.
"It was a just feeling of a lot of broken hearts, just searching for answers," Bootle said.
NU defensive end Ben Stille said Nebraska is better equipped to stop Minnesota's run game than it was last season, even though three of the Huskers who were on Nebraska's defensive line last season are now all in the NFL.
Frost said Minnesota "whipped us last year" and will be "fresh and ready" to play after missing two weeks due to COVID protocols.
» Matt Farniok said Nebraska will respond better after beating Purdue than it did after beating Penn State. NU lost 41-23 to Illinois one week after beating the Nittany Lions.
"We kind of had to learn a lesson of how you respond to a win," Farniok said. NU players have to practice well and "do your job" during the week.
"In Big Ten play, you have to bring it every day in practice," Farniok said.
Mills said Nebraska is "humble" this week.
"We knew we shouldn't have lost to Illinois," Mills said. "Everybody understanding that everybody's upset after that game. Everybody knew we shouldn't have lost to Illinois. Everybody was upset from even having the fact that they came in here and beat us in our house and enjoy their ride back home, which is never supposed to happen. They didn't want to feel that again."
Mills added that he hears a "lot of negative talk on Nebraska" that he'd like to quiet.
"We want to prove everybody wrong," Mills said.
Frost said he tells players not to read "anything that's out there" in terms of criticism.
"We need to focus on us," Frost said.
» Center Cam Jurgens "slowed down the game a little bit" on his snaps, Farniok said, and the game "went smoother for him" as a result.
» Frost said he gets "less nervous" to send a field goal unit onto the field because of Connor Culp, who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season.
» Nebraska still needs to get clarification on why Austin Allen was flagged for a chop block at Purdue, Frost said.
» Frost said, in the last two weeks, Nebraska decided it was doing a "disservice" to its wide receivers by spreading out the reps too much. So, with a bunch of close guys, they narrowed the number of players playing, settling on Wan'Dale Robinson, Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer.
Betts "doesn't have any idea how good he can be if he stays on track," Frost said.
