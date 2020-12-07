In a strange Senior Week, Huskers hungry to 'prove everybody wrong'

"We knew we shouldn't have lost to Illinois," Mills said. "Everybody understanding that everybody's upset after that game. Everybody knew we shouldn't have lost to Illinois. Everybody was upset from even having the fact that they came in here and beat us in our house and enjoy their ride back home, which is never supposed to happen. They didn't want to feel that again."

Mills added that he hears a "lot of negative talk on Nebraska" that he'd like to quiet.

"We want to prove everybody wrong," Mills said.

Frost said he tells players not to read "anything that's out there" in terms of criticism.

"We need to focus on us," Frost said.

» Center Cam Jurgens "slowed down the game a little bit" on his snaps, Farniok said, and the game "went smoother for him" as a result.

» Frost said he gets "less nervous" to send a field goal unit onto the field because of Connor Culp, who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season.

» Nebraska still needs to get clarification on why Austin Allen was flagged for a chop block at Purdue, Frost said.