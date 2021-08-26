In season debut, Husker QB commit Richard Torres tosses 7 TDs — in one half

Nebraska 2022 quarterback commit Richard Torres dazzled in his first game of the season.

Torres, who plays for San Antonio Southside High School, tossed seven first-half touchdowns Thursday night against Brownsville Lopez High School. Torres threw 18 touchdown passes in all of 2020, so he had more than one-third of his 2020 total in the opening half of the season.

Southside, historically a struggling program, has improved with Torres throwing passes and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last season.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Torres spent much of his school football career under the radar, and did not get his first Power Five scholarship offer until Nebraska offered earlier this year. After an official visit to NU, Torres picked the Huskers over Kansas State, among other schools.

