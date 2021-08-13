Injuries hit Husker tight ends, but Scott Frost expects starters will be back on field

LINCOLN — Silence the alarm bells, Nebraska’s top tight ends are going to be OK.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost eased fans’ worries about Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek during his press conference Friday. Allen was simply resting when he missed practice earlier this week, Frost said. And while Vokolek has been “nicked up,” he will return, probably sooner than later.
Still, the duo’s absence highlighted the inexperience behind them on the depth chart. Without Allen and Vokolek in practice, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman played with the first team during Wednesday’s practice. In two seasons, Hickman has two catches for zero yards in 10 career games, which is still more than the players behind him.
Of the nine tight ends on Nebraska’s roster, five are true freshmen, and six have never played a snap. The other three are Allen, Vokolek and Hickman. A previous Husker tight end, Kurt Rafdal, transferred to Boise State in the offseason.
That’s why Frost added a few former wide receivers to the mix.
Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington, listed as a wide receiver on the roster, is a tight end now. So is Jacob Herbek, the walk-on from Grand Island Central Catholic who came to Lincoln as a defensive end
Brewington, a fifth-year junior, transferred to Nebraska in July after catching 54 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons at Northern Arizona. Then he missed 2019 with an injury and did not play in NAU's last season that was pushed back to this past spring due to the pandemic.
Brewington is listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, but Frost said he thinks Brewington is bigger than that. Frost said Brewington can line up on the line of scrimmage and out wide. And Nebraska safety Javin Wright, who went to the same high school as Brewington, can help him adjust to life in Lincoln.
“They might even be related,” Frost said. “They all call each other their brothers, so I’m never sure.”
Herbek caught 24 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns as a senior in high school, but he’s never caught a pass in college.
If Allen or Vokolek ever do miss extended time, their replacement will be breaking new ground.
But as long as they’re back soon, their backups could use a few more practice reps.
“It’s a good thing to get the young guys reps at that position,” Frost said. “I think they’re going to help us down the road.”
Other notes from Friday's press conference:
» Nebraska scrimmaged Friday. Less hitting, more situational simulations.
The Huskers brought in Big Ten refs to keep players honest too.
“We had too many flags on the ground,” Frost said, noting most of the penalties were committed by second- and third-stringers. “That’s been a point of emphasis for us all camp. This team needs to understand they’re good enough to be in every game if we don’t beat ourselves.”
The Huskers have lost 11 games by one score or less during the Frost era.
“We’ll keep working on it,” he said.
» The battle at running back is “still to be determined a little bit,” Frost said. Coaches said earlier in the week the race had narrowed to four backs for the No. 1 job.
» Garth Brooks is playing at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. If you’re going, you might run into Frost.
He said he'll watch the concert from his coach's suite, which will mark the first time he’s ever sat inside it.
His favorite song? “That’s a good question," he said.
“Callin' Baton Rouge” is up there, he said. “The Thunder Rolls” is everyone’s favorite. Toward the end of his press conference, Frost circled back and settled on “Every Time That It Rains.”
Frost doesn’t know whether Brooks will meet with the team this weekend. Zac Brown once played the “$80 guitar” in Frost’s office, and Frost met Brooks as a senior at Nebraska.
Either way, Frost is excited for the show.
“I grew up with that stuff,” Frost said. “... He’s one of the best. I can’t wait to see him.”
» Game prep for Illinois will begin “a little earlier” than Nebraska would normally shift from fall camp to in-season mode, Frost said. With so many veterans on the team, Nebraska doesn’t need to spend as much time with basic scheme installation.
» Brant Banks has taken some reps with the top offensive line with projected starting left tackle Turner Corcoran limited at times in camp. Frost also named Nouredin Nouili, Broc Bando and Trent Hixson as others who could fill in as needed.
» Frost said he is unsure who the No. 2 quarterback will be for the Illinois game between Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg but said Smothers had a good scrimmage Friday.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH