Injuries hit Husker tight ends, but Scott Frost expects starters will be back on field

LINCOLN — Silence the alarm bells, Nebraska’s top tight ends are going to be OK.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost eased fans’ worries about Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek during his press conference Friday. Allen was simply resting when he missed practice earlier this week, Frost said. And while Vokolek has been “nicked up,” he will return, probably sooner than later.

Still, the duo’s absence highlighted the inexperience behind them on the depth chart. Without Allen and Vokolek in practice, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman played with the first team during Wednesday’s practice. In two seasons, Hickman has two catches for zero yards in 10 career games, which is still more than the players behind him.

Of the nine tight ends on Nebraska’s roster, five are true freshmen, and six have never played a snap. The other three are Allen, Vokolek and Hickman. A previous Husker tight end, Kurt Rafdal, transferred to Boise State in the offseason.

That’s why Frost added a few former wide receivers to the mix.

Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington, listed as a wide receiver on the roster, is a tight end now. So is Jacob Herbek, the walk-on from Grand Island Central Catholic who came to Lincoln as a defensive end