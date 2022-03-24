Injuries plaguing several key Nebraska players during spring practice

Nebraska passed the halfway point of spring workouts Thursday and continues to practice without multiple players who will figure prominently into next season.

Tight end has been hit particularly hard, NU coach Scott Frost said. Along with Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington, touted second-year freshman Thomas Fidone has missed time with injury as well. The offensive line has also been affected, with starters Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka among those shelved right now.

Frost declined to get into specifics about injuries or timetables for return for Fidone or others. Fidone – NU's top-rated player from its 2021 class –​ suffered a knee injury last spring that kept him out for almost all of the 2021 campaign.

“There’s been a couple things but for the most part we’re getting through healthy,” Frost said. “There’ll be a time to comment on that.”

Other notes from the availability:

>> Running back Jaquez Yant is down to 232 pounds after arriving at fall camp around 250, he said. He wants to get to 229 for this season and increase his stamina – running backs coach Bryan Applewhite said the third-year player began spring unable to go more than two plays without needing a break. Yant was the team’s third-leading rusher last year with 47 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown.

>> Offensive lineman Nouri Nouili has primarily been working at left guard while senior Broc Bando has stuck at right guard. Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper have been handling the majority of snaps at center.

