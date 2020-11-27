Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks clapping, adjusting to Huskers' run defense

Kirk Ferentz has been the longest-tenured FBS coach the past three years. He's seen plenty of interesting in-game scenarios, common and odd, during his 22 seasons as head Hawkeye.
But he was annoyed during Friday's postgame press conference, despite Iowa’s 26-20 victory over Nebraska.
Husker coach Scott Frost said there was “clapping going on on (Iowa’s) sideline” that caused center Cam Jurgens to prematurely send a shotgun snap over the head of quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Frost talked to game officials, who talked to Ferentz. There were no issues in the second half.
When Ferentz was informed that the clapping had become a topic of conversation on the Nebraska side, the normally stoic 65-year-old became agitated. His response began with one word before he went back to the topic twice.
“Please,” Ferentz said. “The officials said something to me about that at halftime. I’m like, OK. We told our sideline, the coaches, I don’t know if players were clapping, told them no. The next thing I know, my headset is off.”
Ferentz then said he caught himself clapping for his team, yelling, “Good job, let’s go.” He called the issue “stupid” and said Nebraska seemed to have a “little clapping routine for third downs or something.”
“It’s football," Ferentz said. "So maybe they need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence. I don’t know.”
He followed with a story about when his son, Steve, was a graduate-assistant at Central Michigan. Steve showed a film to his father with two guys near the end zone to the right of the Chippewa bench synchronizing their clapping with their opponent.
“I can’t tell you who they’re playing,” Ferentz said. “Funniest damned thing.”
A media member on the Zoom call then said, “I don’t know how to follow up on that.”
Ferentz did.
“We should just go home right now,” Ferentz said. “What are we talking about? It’s football, right? It’s football. Are they OK with how I dressed today? Should I be changing my pants, different shirt? What are we talking about?
“I’m sorry. I’m distracted right now.”
Before that distraction, Ferentz talked about how Iowa’s offense adjusted to Nebraska’s run defense in the second half and how the Husker offense reminded him of one of the Big Ten’s best from 2013.
Nebraska’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Hawkeyes to 35 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first half.
After Nebraska took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 70 yards in eight plays to take its only lead at 20-13, Iowa responded with a TD march of 6:18 to tie the game 20-20.
Hawkeye tight end Sam LaPorta, who caught a team-leading five passes for 38 yards, said Nebraska didn’t switch from its early strategy.
“As the game progresses you start to see looks over and over again it becomes easier for us,” LaPorta said. “You see coverages and different fronts over and over again, so you start to visualize what’s going to happen on each play and how they’re going to play their coverage and how they’re going to bring their front or maybe a blitz.
“They threw a lot of things at us today, and I thought we handled them pretty well, for the most part.”
Ferentz agreed, and said things needed to change in the second half for Iowa to have a chance to win.
“I don’t know how many yards we had at halftime rushing, but it wasn’t very impressive,” Ferentz said. “Even in the second half, it wasn’t always pretty, wasn’t always smooth. I thought the staff made some good adjustments, made some good tweaks.”
Though Nebraska switching quarterbacks didn’t necessarily complicate things for Iowa, Ferentz said Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey reminded him of the challenges presented by the 2013 Ohio State team led by Braxton Miller and Carlos Hyde.
“I think we played a little bit better fundamentally in the second half, especially after the first possession,” Ferentz said. “Even then, you’re just kind of holding your breath. Back to ’13, (they) had some good receivers.
“They just stretch you thin. When the quarterback can really run and throw it, it puts a lot of pressure on you defensively.”
