Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks clapping, adjusting to Huskers' run defense

After Nebraska took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 70 yards in eight plays to take its only lead at 20-13, Iowa responded with a TD march of 6:18 to tie the game 20-20.

Hawkeye tight end Sam LaPorta, who caught a team-leading five passes for 38 yards, said Nebraska didn’t switch from its early strategy.

“As the game progresses you start to see looks over and over again it becomes easier for us,” LaPorta said. “You see coverages and different fronts over and over again, so you start to visualize what’s going to happen on each play and how they’re going to play their coverage and how they’re going to bring their front or maybe a blitz.

“They threw a lot of things at us today, and I thought we handled them pretty well, for the most part.”

Ferentz agreed, and said things needed to change in the second half for Iowa to have a chance to win.

“I don’t know how many yards we had at halftime rushing, but it wasn’t very impressive,” Ferentz said. “Even in the second half, it wasn’t always pretty, wasn’t always smooth. I thought the staff made some good adjustments, made some good tweaks.”