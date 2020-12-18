Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced Friday.

Ferentz tested positive Thursday, followed by a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. He is asymptomatic and will remain home until Dec. 27. Players, coaches, and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten return to play protocols.

Iowa’s scheduled game against Michigan was canceled earlier this week due to positive tests within the Michigan football program.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” Ferentz said in a statement. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

The Hawkeyes will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.

