Iowa needed a spark, Henry Marchese gave the Hawkeyes one

LINCOLN — Go Gophers.
That was the near unanimous sentiment of Iowa players and coaches Friday after the Hawkeyes rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Nebraska 28-21 in their Big Ten regular-season finale.
The 10-2 Hawkeyes need Minnesota to defeat Wisconsin on Saturday to represent the West Division in the Dec. 4 Big Ten championship. If the Badgers win, both teams are 7-2 but Wisconsin would go to Indianapolis because it defeated Iowa 27-7 Oct. 30.
Only one person wouldn’t let out a cheer for Minnesota during the Hawkeyes' postgame press conference.
That holdout was Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz. When asked if he would be a Minnesota fan tomorrow, Ferentz broke up the room. He said that’s not possible on Saturday or any other day.
"I mean, come on, 30 years," Ferentz said. "There’s only one team in the Big Ten I really cheer for. I’ll let you guess who it is.”
Through most of the first three quarters Friday, it didn’t appear that the Hawkeyes would need to pay attention to Saturday’s games as Nebraska (3-9) built a 21-6 lead.
Then there was the play that brought Ferentz to the brink of tears. The dean of Big Ten football coaches (23 years at Iowa) got misty eyed when talking about Henry Marchese, the special-teams ace who flipped the momentum to Iowa’s side early in the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 199-pound defensive back raced untouched around the left side of Nebraska’s blockers, laid out and batted William Przystup's punt high into the air.
Sophomore defensive back Kyler Fischer tracked the ball down and ran 14 yards into the end zone for Iowa’s first touchdown. The ensuing extra point cut it to 21-16 44 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“You’re not playing on offense, you’re not playing on defense, but you can maybe find a role on special teams, take pride in it and help the team win,” Ferentz said. “If a guy is willing to work hard, has a good attitude, and really puts an effort into it, there’s room for him on our team.
“You just never know how a guy is going to help you. He took ownership in what was open to him. This is even maybe more gratifying to see the pride guys take in helping the team. That’s what it’s all about.”
Ferentz then reset himself for the rest of the questions, like the one about the T-shirts most of the players were wearing that read "2021 West Division Champs." It's just a matter of champion or co-champion.
“It probably wouldn’t have been very smart to print them up four weeks ago,” Ferentz said. “Then again, that’s a message we try to give our team. It’s all about how you finish, it’s about staying with what you’re doing, and then dealing with whatever challenges come your way.”
Marchese said Nebraska presented a basic look, and made it easy for him to find the opening.
“We knew they were going to line up in that, that’s their base formation,” Marchese said. “Just got a great call, a great situation on our left hash. Got a little tip on their cadence, so just going out and executing. Just a whole team effort on that.
“I missed one at Minnesota, so I needed to get that one. We needed a play; we needed a spark.”
The Huskers also gave away a couple of more clues before the ball was snapped.
“They point out their guys who they’re going to try to block,” Marchese said. “I knew they weren’t going to point (at) me, so I had a free shot at the shield in that corner. So just trying to do my job, trust my coaches, help in those situations and executing.”
That touchdown was just the beginning of Iowa’s strong finish.
The Hawkeyes broke through Nebraska’s offensive line and forced Logan Smothers to throw the ball away, earning an intentional grounding and safety to make it 21-18.
Then Caleb Shudak made his fourth field goal of the game to tie it 21-21 with 7:21 remaining. After another Nebraska three-and-out, junior running back Tyler Goodson popped the long run he’d been looking to hit all day. A 55-yarder to Nebraska’s 14 led to Iowa’s winning touchdown four plays later, a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Spencer Petras.
After racing to a 6-0 start and up to No. 2 in the rankings, the Hawkeyes lost consecutive games to Purdue and Wisconsin before ending the season on a four-game winning streak to get to 10-2. Now, they must wait for the Minnesota-Wisconsin game.
How that turns out will determine which of the schedules Ferentz has prepared for Sunday — a day off or report for practice.