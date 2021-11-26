Iowa needed a spark, Henry Marchese gave the Hawkeyes one

The 6-foot-3, 199-pound defensive back raced untouched around the left side of Nebraska’s blockers, laid out and batted William Przystup's punt high into the air.

Sophomore defensive back Kyler Fischer tracked the ball down and ran 14 yards into the end zone for Iowa’s first touchdown. The ensuing extra point cut it to 21-16 44 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“You’re not playing on offense, you’re not playing on defense, but you can maybe find a role on special teams, take pride in it and help the team win,” Ferentz said. “If a guy is willing to work hard, has a good attitude, and really puts an effort into it, there’s room for him on our team.

“You just never know how a guy is going to help you. He took ownership in what was open to him. This is even maybe more gratifying to see the pride guys take in helping the team. That’s what it’s all about.”

Ferentz then reset himself for the rest of the questions, like the one about the T-shirts most of the players were wearing that read "2021 West Division Champs." It's just a matter of champion or co-champion.