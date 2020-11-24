Iowa putting in extra prep to defend Nebraska's QB run game

Will Nebraska play Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey at quarterback this week? Iowa defenders would like to know the answer as much as anyone.

Multiple Hawkeyes said Tuesday their opponent scout will take a little longer as they brace for whoever takes snaps in Iowa City on Friday.

“We’re not preparing to who’s starting,” said Daviyon Nixon, an Iowa Western transfer and defensive lineman. “We’re just preparing to play a quarterback that likes to run. Regardless of who gets in the game, we’ve got a game plan for either of them.”

Senior defensive lineman Chauncey Golston said McCaffrey is “known” on the reputation of his last name alone while Martinez is “more of the passer.” But the challenge for linemen like him doesn’t change, he said, because of the constant running threat both present.

“We’re not sure which quarterback we’ll see,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But I do know this: They’re both extremely dangerous and that’s going to be tough preparation for our defensive football team.”

The Hawkeyes also scouted two Penn State quarterbacks last week and limited the run-prone Will Levis to 34 yards on 15 carries a week after Levis toted 18 times for 61 yards against Nebraska.