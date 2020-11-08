Iowa State players could dodge oranges being thrown — but not the 1970 Huskers

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Nebraska fans brought their oranges to Ames. Iowa State wiped out the rest of the produce aisle.
The Cyclone faithful were excited and hopeful about the Huskers’ visit. The week before, Oklahoma escaped old Clyde Williams Field with a 29-28 win.
“We’re the best losing football team in America,” coach Johnny Majors said. ISU, which had opened with three consecutive wins for the first time since 1961, was the Big Eight’s only winless team and NU its only undefeated in league play.
Covering the 54-29 NU victory for the Des Moines Register was Bill Bryson Sr., whose son is a best-seller author.
Polls and bowls might have been the biggest concern of 7,000 red-garbed Nebraska loyalists here Saturday, but not to Bob Devaney.
“If I had been worried about the national rankings,” said the forthright coach of the unbeaten No. 4 Cornhuskers, “I wouldn’t have had the reserves in there in the fourth quarter.”
And if his athletes were paying any attention to the symbolic oranges tossed onto the field by their Florida-fevered addicts, or if they were hoping to impress scouts from the Sugar and Cotton bowls, Devaney said, “Well, if they are thinking about anything except getting past Kansas State next week, they ought to have their heads examined.”
Back to those oranges. More from Bryson:
Nebraska’s orange-throwers in the stands were mocked by Cyclone patriots throwing potatoes, apples, bananas and tomatoes.
One barrage followed a brief fistic flareup and an official had a precautionary conference with Majors.
“He told me,” said Johnny, “that he hoped we could stop the throwing because he didn’t want to get hit with a tomato (our Tom Allan quoted Majors as saying “potato”) or something.”
Nobody’s aim was that good. What few missiles fell after that didn’t endanger anybody.
ISU went on the road for its final three games, beating Missouri and San Diego State for a 5-6 season. In 1971, it lost only to NU, OU and Colorado in an 8-3 regular season, went to its first bowl and lost 33-15 to LSU in the Sun Bowl.
March to No. 1 series
Keeping legendary Huskers together falls on shoulders of 'Red Beran'
Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions
Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves
March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener
Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life
March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21
Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm
USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers
With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970
March to No. 1: Husker Air Force Captures Army
McKewon: A general lost a bathrobe to Nebraska's governor when the 1970 Huskers beat Army
Army couldn't find the right quarterback to battle the 1970 Husker defense
March to No. 1: Early Scarlet surge puts away Minnesota
Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season
Bob Devaney's Huskers 'manhandled' Minnesota in 1970
One big hit 50 years ago defined the Nebraska-Missouri football rivalry
March to No. 1: Alert Nebraska Blackshirts Turn Mizzou into M-i-s-e-r-y
McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote
Huskers 'bruised' Missouri in 1970 Big Eight opener
The 1970 Huskers didn't just have one great QB. They had two
March to No. 1: Huskers Overcome Perky K.U.'s Lead
Kansas knew 1970 Huskers were 'fearsome' even before their game
McKewon: What made Nebraska so hard to beat in 1970? The Huskers' backups
Nebraska's 1970 champions were built by Husker Power and a pole vaulter with a bad back
March to No. 1: Cornhuskers unsaddle Cowboys
Chatelain: 1970 Huskers could throw knockout punches in so many ways
Huskers blended 'finesse, muscle and opportunism' in 1970 win over Oklahoma State
Nebraska had plenty of talent in 1970, but their coaches made the Huskers go the distance
March to No. 1: Buffaloes are Vanishing, 29 to 13
Livingston: Nebraska's 1970 football program could be road map for current Huskers
Colorado 'felt the sting' of 1970 Huskers offense
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.