Iowa State players could dodge oranges being thrown — but not the 1970 Huskers

“If I had been worried about the national rankings,” said the forthright coach of the unbeaten No. 4 Cornhuskers, “I wouldn’t have had the reserves in there in the fourth quarter.”

And if his athletes were paying any attention to the symbolic oranges tossed onto the field by their Florida-fevered addicts, or if they were hoping to impress scouts from the Sugar and Cotton bowls, Devaney said, “Well, if they are thinking about anything except getting past Kansas State next week, they ought to have their heads examined.”

Back to those oranges. More from Bryson:

Nebraska’s orange-throwers in the stands were mocked by Cyclone patriots throwing potatoes, apples, bananas and tomatoes.

One barrage followed a brief fistic flareup and an official had a precautionary conference with Majors.

“He told me,” said Johnny, “that he hoped we could stop the throwing because he didn’t want to get hit with a tomato (our Tom Allan quoted Majors as saying “potato”) or something.”

Nobody’s aim was that good. What few missiles fell after that didn’t endanger anybody.