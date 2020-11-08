 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa State players could dodge oranges being thrown — but not the 1970 Huskers
0 comments
MARCH TO NO. 1

Iowa State players could dodge oranges being thrown — but not the 1970 Huskers

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State

Nebraska fans brought oranges to throw on the field during the Huskers win over Iowa State in 1970.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Nebraska fans brought their oranges to Ames. Iowa State wiped out the rest of the produce aisle.

The Cyclone faithful were excited and hopeful about the Huskers’ visit. The week before, Oklahoma escaped old Clyde Williams Field with a 29-28 win.

March to No. 1 teaser

“We’re the best losing football team in America,” coach Johnny Majors said. ISU, which had opened with three consecutive wins for the first time since 1961, was the Big Eight’s only winless team and NU its only undefeated in league play.

Covering the 54-29 NU victory for the Des Moines Register was Bill Bryson Sr., whose son is a best-seller author.

Polls and bowls might have been the biggest concern of 7,000 red-garbed Nebraska loyalists here Saturday, but not to Bob Devaney.

“If I had been worried about the national rankings,” said the forthright coach of the unbeaten No. 4 Cornhuskers, “I wouldn’t have had the reserves in there in the fourth quarter.”

And if his athletes were paying any attention to the symbolic oranges tossed onto the field by their Florida-fevered addicts, or if they were hoping to impress scouts from the Sugar and Cotton bowls, Devaney said, “Well, if they are thinking about anything except getting past Kansas State next week, they ought to have their heads examined.”

Back to those oranges. More from Bryson:

Nebraska’s orange-throwers in the stands were mocked by Cyclone patriots throwing potatoes, apples, bananas and tomatoes.

One barrage followed a brief fistic flareup and an official had a precautionary conference with Majors.

“He told me,” said Johnny, “that he hoped we could stop the throwing because he didn’t want to get hit with a tomato (our Tom Allan quoted Majors as saying “potato”) or something.”

Nobody’s aim was that good. What few missiles fell after that didn’t endanger anybody.

ISU went on the road for its final three games, beating Missouri and San Diego State for a 5-6 season. In 1971, it lost only to NU, OU and Colorado in an 8-3 regular season, went to its first bowl and lost 33-15 to LSU in the Sun Bowl.

March to No. 1 series

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert