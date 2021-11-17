Isaac Gifford's time has arrived for the Huskers, and he's 'ready to play'

Freshman nickelback Isaac Gifford grew up dreaming of an opportunity like this.
He came of age near the Husker program, attending Lincoln Southeast while his brother, Luke Gifford, captained the defense in Scott Frost’s first season.
Now the second-year freshman from Lincoln is expected to fill the role of JoJo Domann, one of the heartbeats of the Blackshirt defense who will miss the final two games of his Husker career after surgery. But if the confidence the rest of the program has in Gifford is any indication, he won’t face too many growing pains.
“I thought Isaac has done a really nice job all year,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “He just hasn’t gotten a lot of chances because JoJo’s played some really good football, but Isaac’s ready to play.”
Chinander believes Isaac has the same football IQ and playing style as Luke, despite their difference in size and position — Luke was more of a true linebacker and Isaac a hybrid. Their demeanors also stand out to Chinander. Luke is happy-go-lucky and Isaac is stubborn “in a good way.”
He enters the rotation in the thick of Big Ten play, in the November cold, against two run-dominant opponents — two rivals he grew up watching mostly beat the Huskers.
“It’s gonna be physical,” Gifford said. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s Iowa, and they’re gonna try to run it down your throat. We’re not gonna allow that, can’t. We gotta be physical up front and we gotta do whatever we can to stop the run.”
It’s a stout test for a guy who has registered just one tackle outside of special teams coverage. But he has some great mentors to aid in his acclimatization. Luke, who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, texts with him frequently and offers tips.
Domann is also still around to help and might make the trip to Madison, according to Chinander.
“He’s right there by my side all the time,” Gifford said.
Other starters also believe he’ll be up to the challenge of getting thrown to the wolves, or the Badgers in this case.
“He knows he was being prepped for next season and what his role was gonna be,” senior defensive tackle Ben Stille said. “It’s happening a few games earlier, a few months earlier than he probably expected. But he’s been preparing the right way, and I’m excited to see what he does.”
Gifford won’t be a direct replacement for Domann, who weighs around 25 pounds more and is four years his senior. He probably won’t play as much as Domann did, either. The Huskers have veteran options behind Gifford and could use different packages and personnel groupings to remove the nickelback position entirely at times. How Wisconsin and Iowa play could also dictate how the Huskers fill Domann’s absence.
But it’s notable that Chinander mentioned him first when asked what the Huskers would do without Domann. He also said what the Blackshirts run won’t be a far departure from what they’ve done so far.
Frost was more noncommittal, but also alluded to Gifford taking a significant amount of Domann’s snaps.
“He is a grown-up,” Frost said. “He is tough. He has done a good job at coming in and learning, and he is a really good athlete, so he has bright days ahead of him in football, and some of them are going to have to start now.”
Gifford’s time has come sooner than he or others may have expected it to, but he’s prepared to “make the best of an opportunity that a lot of guys don’t get.”
“It’s huge, I look forward to it,” Gifford said. “I mean, I’ve watched these games since I was a little kid. I’m ready to do it, ready to take it on.”