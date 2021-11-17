Isaac Gifford's time has arrived for the Huskers, and he's 'ready to play'

It’s a stout test for a guy who has registered just one tackle outside of special teams coverage. But he has some great mentors to aid in his acclimatization. Luke, who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, texts with him frequently and offers tips.

Domann is also still around to help and might make the trip to Madison, according to Chinander.

“He’s right there by my side all the time,” Gifford said.

Other starters also believe he’ll be up to the challenge of getting thrown to the wolves, or the Badgers in this case.

“He knows he was being prepped for next season and what his role was gonna be,” senior defensive tackle Ben Stille said. “It’s happening a few games earlier, a few months earlier than he probably expected. But he’s been preparing the right way, and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Gifford won’t be a direct replacement for Domann, who weighs around 25 pounds more and is four years his senior. He probably won’t play as much as Domann did, either. The Huskers have veteran options behind Gifford and could use different packages and personnel groupings to remove the nickelback position entirely at times. How Wisconsin and Iowa play could also dictate how the Huskers fill Domann’s absence.