'It’s on us': Mike Dawson, Husker assistants take responsibility for improving special teams

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson’s first job as a coach, more than two decades ago, was to learn how to be a long snapper so he could teach college kids how to do it.

So perhaps it’s fitting that Dawson becomes the latest Nebraska assistant to be responsible for fixing a special teams unit that has become a poster child for the Huskers’ struggles over the past half-decade. Dawson coordinated special teams once before at Boston College for three seasons and coach Scott Frost has asked him to do it now for NU.

“The boss asks you to do a job, you don’t generally say no,” Dawson said. “We had a few conversations about it. Our staff’s pretty hands on with it. All of our guys. It’s not like we’ll go ‘special teams’ and everyone goes and drinks Gatorade and stands on the sideline and one or two guys are coaching.”

Dawson didn’t need to prove he’d be getting help from NU’s other coaches, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton supplied a startling bit of support on Wednesday. Beckton, as fired as up as Dawson was on the subject, offered the bluntest in-house assessment of Nebraska’s special teams since Frost arrived.

“We’ve lost too many games around here in the special teams department,” Beckton said. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches. We’re not putting it on the kids. It’s on us.”