It took four years, but Dicaprio Bootle got his first career interception

It took until his 41st game as a Husker, but Dicaprio Bootle finally got his first career interception Friday.

The pick came early in the second quarter when Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw it right to him. That set up a field goal on the ensuing drive to make it 10-6 Hawkeyes.

Bootle, a senior captain, was recruited by previous Nebraska coach Mike Riley and redshirted his first season in 2016. He primarily played as a backup corner in 2017, and has started every game as either a corner or a safety since 2018.

And the delay in getting that first pick didn't come from a lack of trying. Bootle entered the season ranked in the top 10 in school history with 23 career pass breakups.

Check out a highlight of Bootle's interception below:

